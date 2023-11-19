ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA recovers 63,767.3kg Indian hemp, 82,320 pills of other illicit drugs

News Agency Of Nigeria

Its spokesman, Femi Babafemi stated this on Sunday in Abuja and added that five persons, including a wanted drug kingpin, Christopher Onyebuchi (40) were arrested on Nov. 15 at Idoani in Ondo State.

He stated that 1,945kg of Indian hemp was recovered from the suspects.

“NDLEA had arrested Onyebuchi on March 25, 2022, with 89kg of Indian hemp, but he jumped bail after he was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Akure,’’ Babafemi stated.

Also on Sunday, November 12, NDLEA operatives raided Upemen Village in Owo, also in Ondo State where they recovered 1,834kg of Indian hemp, just as 273kg of the weed was seized on November 11 at Ipesi-Akoko.

Babafemi also stated that NDLEA officers in Sokoto State recovered 290kg of Indian hemp from a lady, Fatima Salmanu (20) at Gangaren Tashar, Illela, in Sokoto North Local Government Area on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Other NDLEA operatives evacuated 808kg of Indian hemp from a forest at Igueben in Edo on Monday, Nov. 13.

“Not less than 231kg of Indian hemp was recovered and five suspects were arrested in a joint raid conducted by NDLEA operatives and soldiers in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue on Monday, Nov. 13.

“In Ogun, NDLEA operatives arrested one Tony Jonah at Abule Iroko on Tuesday, Nov. 14 with 67 kg of Indian hemp.

“In Lagos, one Chike Agu was arrested at Ago Palace Way, Isolo with 364.3kg of “Loud’’, a variant of Indian hemp.

“In Imo, NDLEA operatives intercepted a truck driven by one Orji Ifeanyi (33) on Owerri-Onitsha Expressway on Monday, Nov. 13.

“A search of the truck led to the seizure of 82,320 pills of 225mg Tramadol, and Diazepam as well as 32.5 litres of codeine cough syrup and 100 pieces of Molly weighing 49.62gm,’’ Babafemi also stated.

