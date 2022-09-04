RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA recovers 1.2m Tramadol tablets in Gombe, Lagos states

News Agency Of Nigeria

NDLEA has recovered more than 1.2 million tramadol tablets in Gombe and Lagos states.

NDLEA arrests 8 suspected bandits in Ondo forest. [Twitter:NDLEA]
NDLEA arrests 8 suspected bandits in Ondo forest. [Twitter:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

He stated also that an Aug. 27 raid at a rented apartment at Raji Rasaki First Estate in FESTAC Town, Lagos yielded 412,780 tablets of Tramadol.

NDLEA operatives arrested a suspect in the Lagos raid, Babafemi added.

He stated also that a vehicle loaded with Diazepam and Exol 5 weighing 150kg was recovered at Ahmadu-Kafi area of Gombe. The vehicle took the drugs to Gombe from Onitsha, Anambra.

He stated also that troops of 81 Division of the Nigerian Army handed over 792 blocks of Indian hemp to the NDLEA recently.

The Indian hemp was smuggled into Ogun from the Volta region of Ghana, but intercepted at a checkpoint on the Ilaro-Benin Republic border.

NDLEA also intercepted a truck conveying animal feeds from Lagos to Kaduna on Sept. 1 and seized 449 compressed blocks of Indian hemp from it.

“Also, 111 bags of Indian hemp weighing 1,531kg belonging to a dealer in Zaria were seized.

“The drug consignment was said to have been loaded into the truck in Akure.

“The truck driver, Yahaya Sani, his assistant Samaila Rabiu, his motor boy Bilal Ibrahim, representative of the cannabis owner, Awolu Isyaku and a passenger Mustapha Abdulrahman were all arrested,’’ Babafemi stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Makinde denies attending 'Obidients' rally in Ibadan

Gov Makinde denies attending 'Obidients' rally in Ibadan

Shaibu reacts to Wike, Ayu crisis, says Atiku will become president in 2023

Shaibu reacts to Wike, Ayu crisis, says Atiku will become president in 2023

NDLEA recovers 1.2m Tramadol tablets in Gombe, Lagos states

NDLEA recovers 1.2m Tramadol tablets in Gombe, Lagos states

APC Ghana sets up presidential campaign council for Tinubu

APC Ghana sets up presidential campaign council for Tinubu

Missing TESCOM Director found beheaded in Ondo

Missing TESCOM Director found beheaded in Ondo

We haven’t started carrying guns – FRSC

We haven’t started carrying guns – FRSC

NDLEA arrests 8 suspected bandits with explosive devices in Ondo forest

NDLEA arrests 8 suspected bandits with explosive devices in Ondo forest

NDLEA arrests Italy-bound physically challenged man for drug trafficking

NDLEA arrests Italy-bound physically challenged man for drug trafficking

Public, private schools resume Monday - Lagos govt

Public, private schools resume Monday - Lagos govt

Trending

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration.

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

Osun State University was established during the administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in 2006.

UNIOSUN announces inter-university transfer amid endless ASUU strike

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

How I ended prolonged ASUU strike in one night, Goodluck Jonathan brags