NDLEA recovers 1.2m Tramadol tablets in Gombe, Lagos states

He stated also that an Aug. 27 raid at a rented apartment at Raji Rasaki First Estate in FESTAC Town, Lagos yielded 412,780 tablets of Tramadol.

NDLEA operatives arrested a suspect in the Lagos raid, Babafemi added.

He stated also that a vehicle loaded with Diazepam and Exol 5 weighing 150kg was recovered at Ahmadu-Kafi area of Gombe. The vehicle took the drugs to Gombe from Onitsha, Anambra.

He stated also that troops of 81 Division of the Nigerian Army handed over 792 blocks of Indian hemp to the NDLEA recently.

The Indian hemp was smuggled into Ogun from the Volta region of Ghana, but intercepted at a checkpoint on the Ilaro-Benin Republic border.

NDLEA also intercepted a truck conveying animal feeds from Lagos to Kaduna on Sept. 1 and seized 449 compressed blocks of Indian hemp from it.

“Also, 111 bags of Indian hemp weighing 1,531kg belonging to a dealer in Zaria were seized.

“The drug consignment was said to have been loaded into the truck in Akure.