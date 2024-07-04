NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

The NDLEA Commander in Kano, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Thursday.

“The agency has introduced the Drug Integrity Test Initiative anticipated to metamorphose into an anti-drug culture for every Nigerian,” he said.

Idris-Ahmad said the drug test will serve as a tool for the prevention of drug abuse and early detection of individuals and couples' status of drug use for appropriate treatment and rehabilitation.

He said the proposed law for the test became necessary to address the high rate of marriage breakdowns and reduce drug abuse among married couples in the state.

“Investigations have shown that one spouse often introduces the other to drugs after marriage and their children, hindering efforts to combat drug abuse”.

He called on the Kano State House of Assembly to enact a law requiring drug tests before marriage.

The commander appealed to women, youths and the general public to shun drug abuse and work together to move the state and nation forward.