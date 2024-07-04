ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agency has introduced the Drug Integrity Test Initiative anticipated to metamorphose into an anti-drug culture for every Nigerian.

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse
NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

Recommended articles

The NDLEA Commander in Kano, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Thursday.

“The agency has introduced the Drug Integrity Test Initiative anticipated to metamorphose into an anti-drug culture for every Nigerian,” he said.

Idris-Ahmad said the drug test will serve as a tool for the prevention of drug abuse and early detection of individuals and couples' status of drug use for appropriate treatment and rehabilitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the proposed law for the test became necessary to address the high rate of marriage breakdowns and reduce drug abuse among married couples in the state.

“Investigations have shown that one spouse often introduces the other to drugs after marriage and their children, hindering efforts to combat drug abuse”.

He called on the Kano State House of Assembly to enact a law requiring drug tests before marriage.

The commander appealed to women, youths and the general public to shun drug abuse and work together to move the state and nation forward.

“The test initiative approach seeks to tackle drug abuse at its roots, promoting a healthier and more sustainable society” Idris-Ahmad added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo 2024: Fresh crisis hits PDP as court nullifies Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy

Edo 2024: Fresh crisis hits PDP as court nullifies Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

Police arrest prankster in Abuja for creating viral 'rape' video

Police arrest prankster in Abuja for creating viral 'rape' video

UNIBEN shuts down indefinitely due to student protest on power outages

UNIBEN shuts down indefinitely due to student protest on power outages

Senate to investigate ex-service chiefs for alleged fund diversion

Senate to investigate ex-service chiefs for alleged fund diversion

UNICEF begs Nigerian States to access Child Nutrition Fund to save 9m children

UNICEF begs Nigerian States to access Child Nutrition Fund to save 9m children

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

EFCC urges parents to stop students from protesting against anti-graft operations

EFCC urges parents to stop students from protesting against anti-graft operations

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists [Businessday NG]

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi [Twitter:Obi]

Life expectancy in Nigeria is among the lowest in the world  — Peter Obi

Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf

Kano's Yusuf bags courageous Governor of the Year award, Wike, Eno also awarded

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe Gov suspends councillor, village head for allegedly stealing transformer