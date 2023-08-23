ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA looking for Lekki drug dealer who knocked down officer with his car

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA Spokesman stated that the suspect drove his luxury car recklessly in his bid to escape and in the process, crushed the NDLEA officer.

Sowunmi Ayodeji-Kayode, drug dealer declared wanted by NDLEA
Sowunmi Ayodeji-Kayode, drug dealer declared wanted by NDLEA

A statement by NDLEA Spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi on Wednesday in Abuja said that the suspect, Sowunmi Ayodeji-Kayode, drove his luxury car recklessly in his bid to escape and in the process, crushed the NDLEA officer.

Babafemi said that anti-narcotics officers on Aug. 18, raided the residence of the wanted drug dealer located at 2/3 Adetola Ayeni close, Lekki, Lagos, following credible intelligence that he was dealing in illicit drugs in the house.

“Although he was not in the house when operatives got into his compound, he however returned while a search of his apartment was ongoing.

“In a dramatic twist, as soon as he drove into the premises and sighted NDLEA officers, he engaged his car in reverse gear, knocked down one of the officers, pulled down his gate before plunging the vehicle into the fence of the opposite compound.

“The force of his car’s speed also pulled down the concrete wall of his neighbour’s compound and from there he dived out of the vehicle to escape.

“A thorough search of his apartment however led to the recovery of 10.5 kilograms of Loud, while the operative knocked down suffered multiple injuries all over his body and compound fracture on his two legs, for which he is currently on hospital admission for treatment, “he said.

Babafemi quoted the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as directing the deployment of appropriate operational assets of the Agency to smoke out the wanted suspect from hiding.

Marwa also approved adequate medical care for the injured officer so that he can get back on his feet as soon as possible.

News Agency Of Nigeria

