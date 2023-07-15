Breaking news:
NDLEA investigates shooting during raid on drug joint in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi also reported the initial brief on the incident given to the Chairman by the Delta command.

Injured victims during the shooting. [NDLEA]

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy (NDLEA) Femi Babafemi on Saturday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that a stray bullet from the weapon of an NDLEA officer was reported to have hit a young man who eventually died while undergoing treatment in a hospital.

He said that the NDLEA Chairman, retired, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, set up the investigation panel consisting top officials from the national headquarters, after receiving initial briefings on the incident from the Delta Command.

Babafemi said that the chairman directed the investigators to immediately proceed to Asaba, to establish the actual facts of the case.

According to him, the NDLEA has been in touch with the family of the decreased.

“Team of NDLEA operatives carried out an intelligence-based raid of the joint of a notorious drug dealer located at Okpanam area of Asaba at about 1600 hours on Thursday July 13.

“And in the process of the operation, a Toyota Camry 2008 model, light blue colour at the scene suddenly zoomed off and knocked down one of our officers who is currently in critical condition, undergoing treatment in a hospital.

“In a bid demobilise the car and prevent it from escaping, another officer fired a shot aimed at the tyre of the car, which eventually escaped.

“While the injured officer was rushed for treatment, the officers got reports of a stray bullet hitting a young person and immediately located the father of the victim, followed him to the hospital and supported in facilitating his treatment but unfortunately died in the process.

“We’re in touch with the family to provide necessary assistance while we conclude our investigation of the incident.

“We will like to assure the family and members of the public that we’ll get to the root of the case and take necessary action.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

