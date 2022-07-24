RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA intercepts tons of substances, drugs at Lagos airport

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has foiled an attempt by drug traffickers to export different illicit drugs through the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) export shed at the Lagos airport to Europe and United Arab Emirate.

The Director, Media and Advocacy NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the operatives on Monday intercepted some illicit substances concealed in a consolidated cargo going to Dubai, UAE.

He said these were apart from 24 parcels of Loud, a variant of cannabis, largely grown in the United States and Canada.

He said that other substances recovered from the cargo included a precursor for methamphetamine, BMK glycidic acid; tablets of designer drug MDMA and another five parcels of cannabis.

He added that no fewer than four freight agents were arrested in connection with the seizure.

“They included Balogun Adesola Olamilekan; Sulaimon Kaosarat Yetunde; Benjamin Christopher Joel; and Omoniyi Ibukun Abraham.

“Also same day, Monday July, 18, the bid by an Italy-bound passenger Tony Osas to export 10, 250 tablets of Tramadol 255mg to Europe through the Lagos airport, was foiled by NDLEA operatives.

“The suspect was intercepted at Gate B departure hall during outward clearance of passengers on a Turkish airline flight to Milan.

“During a search of his luggage, Osas who hails from Ovia South – West Local Government Area of Edo State, was found with the illicit substance.”

“The substance weighed 5.70kg and was concealed inside gari, a local cassava product tucked in his black handbag,” he said.

