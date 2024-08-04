NDLEA intercepts multiple drugs concealed in baby food tins en route US, UK

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the consignment was seized by the NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), and a courier firm in Lagos.

He said that no less than 36 parcels of a strong strain of cannabis were concealed in six cartons of tins of branded Nestle Cerelac baby food, with six containers in each package.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that they were recovered at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) export shed of Lagos airport, on Wednesday, July 31.

He added that the psychotropic substance had a total weight of 18.50 kilograms.

“A freight agent, Suliat Salaudeen who presented the consignment for export to the UK was promptly arrested.

“A follow-up operation to Ibadan, Oyo state on Saturday, Aug. 3 led to the arrest of the sender of the cargo, Motunrayo Bello at her No. 20 Mofoluwasho Estate, Elewuro, Akobo area of the Oyo state capital.

“The Cerelac tins were all factory-sealed at the top while they tampered with the bottom through which they put the substances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were covered with loose quantities of the infant cereal meal to prevent discovery, an effort that ended in futility as vigilant NDLEA officers were able to foil the attempt,” he said.

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives have seized five different shipments of opioids and other psychoactive substances meant for export to the U.S. and UK in Lagos.

Babafemi names such drugs as promethazine, pentazocine, diazepam, tramadol, and morphine concealed in clothes and other items.

“One of the shipments containing 820 grams of promethazine and pentazocine injections was going to the United States.

“The remaining four parcels consisting of over two kilograms of opioids such as tramadol 225mg, molly and NPS were heading to the United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT