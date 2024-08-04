ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA intercepts multiple drugs concealed in baby food tins en route US, UK

News Agency Of Nigeria

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives have seized five different shipments of opioids and other psychoactive substances meant for export to the U.S. and UK in Lagos.

NDLEA intercepts multiple drugs concealed in baby food tins en route US, UK [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA intercepts multiple drugs concealed in baby food tins en route US, UK [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the consignment was seized by the NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), and a courier firm in Lagos.

He said that no less than 36 parcels of a strong strain of cannabis were concealed in six cartons of tins of branded Nestle Cerelac baby food, with six containers in each package.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that they were recovered at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) export shed of Lagos airport, on Wednesday, July 31.

He added that the psychotropic substance had a total weight of 18.50 kilograms.

“A freight agent, Suliat Salaudeen who presented the consignment for export to the UK was promptly arrested.

“A follow-up operation to Ibadan, Oyo state on Saturday, Aug. 3 led to the arrest of the sender of the cargo, Motunrayo Bello at her No. 20 Mofoluwasho Estate, Elewuro, Akobo area of the Oyo state capital.

“The Cerelac tins were all factory-sealed at the top while they tampered with the bottom through which they put the substances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were covered with loose quantities of the infant cereal meal to prevent discovery, an effort that ended in futility as vigilant NDLEA officers were able to foil the attempt,” he said.

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives have seized five different shipments of opioids and other psychoactive substances meant for export to the U.S. and UK in Lagos.

Babafemi names such drugs as promethazine, pentazocine, diazepam, tramadol, and morphine concealed in clothes and other items.

“One of the shipments containing 820 grams of promethazine and pentazocine injections was going to the United States.

“The remaining four parcels consisting of over two kilograms of opioids such as tramadol 225mg, molly and NPS were heading to the United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were all intercepted on Monday, July 29 at a logistics company in Lagos,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu congratulates D’Tigress on historic feat at Paris Olympics

Tinubu congratulates D’Tigress on historic feat at Paris Olympics

Kano residents back Tinubu, ask protesters to sheathe swords, embrace dialogue

Kano residents back Tinubu, ask protesters to sheathe swords, embrace dialogue

JAMB gives institutions 1 month to provide details of illegaly admitted students

JAMB gives institutions 1 month to provide details of illegaly admitted students

Nigeria's 2024-25 economic outlook hinged on Dangote refinery production, expert

Nigeria's 2024-25 economic outlook hinged on Dangote refinery production, expert

Gunmen kill 8 community leaders in Imo, Police finger IPOB

Gunmen kill 8 community leaders in Imo, Police finger IPOB

NDLEA intercepts multiple drugs concealed in baby food tins en route US, UK

NDLEA intercepts multiple drugs concealed in baby food tins en route US, UK

You didn't show Nigerians mercy in your speech, Dele Momodu blasts Tinubu

You didn't show Nigerians mercy in your speech, Dele Momodu blasts Tinubu

Ex-APC spokesman urges Tinubu to release detained protesters, gives reason

Ex-APC spokesman urges Tinubu to release detained protesters, gives reason

Protest organisers end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's appeal

Protest organisers end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's appeal

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shelve protest, support Tinubu’s infrastructure devt, Umahi appeals to Nigerians [NAN]

Shelve protest, support Tinubu’s infrastructure devt, Umahi begs Nigerians

Yoruba Ronu Group rejects protest, sends message to South-West traditional

Yoruba Ronu Group rejects protest, sends message to South-West traditional rulers

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu. [Getty Images]

South-East traditional rulers seek Nnamdi Kanu’s release

2 dead as Boko Haram attacks Police barracks in Borno [Twitter: @DanBorno]

2 dead as Boko Haram attacks Police barracks in Borno