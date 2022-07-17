NDLEA intercepts jumbo bags of cannabis, seizes 524,720 opioids

Babafemi said that a 52-year old suspect, Ernest Ojieh, was arrested in connection with the seizure on Saturday.

This he said was barely four days after operatives at Agwan Doka, Lafia, seized 38 large bags of the same substance with a total weight of 367kg.

“Two suspects: Abdullahi Iliyasu, 30, and Bashir Mohammed, 29, were arrested over the seizure,” he said.

Babafemi said that over half a million pills of pharmaceutical opioids were seized and suspects arrested in raid operations across Kaduna and Adamawa.

”In Kaduna alone, 294,400 pills of Tramadol and Diazepam were seized from Shaban Nasir, Aminu Usman and Shamsudeen Hussaini, on Abuja-Kaduna express road.

”Sa’idu Yahaya and Umar Abubakar were as well arrested during a follow-up operation in Kano, all on Friday,” he said.

In the same vein, over 227,000 different grades of Tramadol tablets were seized during the raid of a patent medicine store at Sabon Layi, close to Mubi Main Market, Mubi North LGA, Adamawa State on July 3.

“Recovered from the store where a suspect, Nasiru Abubakar, 27, was arrested, included Tramadol 250mg (aka Boko Haram).

“Royal Tramadol 225mg (aka Vectra); Tramaking Tramadol 225mg (aka Jan Dara); Tramadol 200mg (aka Dogari) and Tramadol 100mg (aka Green), were all recovered.

“Another suspect, Idris Adamu, 25, was arrested in a shoe shop in the same Sabon Layi where over 5,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg were recovered from him,” he said.

Babafemi reported the Chairman NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, as commending the officers and men of the Nasarawa, Kaduna and Adamawa Commands for the arrests and seizures.