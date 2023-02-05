NDLEA intercepts Europe-bound Cocaine, others at Lagos airport

Babafemi said that the drugs were discovered by NDLEA operatives despite various disingenuous modes of concealment by the desperate drug cartels.

He added that all those behind the efforts to export the illicit drugs were arrested.

Babafemi said top on the list of those so far arrested in connection with the seizures was a Nigerian based in Athens, Greece, Iwuozor Edward Chinedu.

According to Babafemi, Chinedu was disembarked from an Ethiopian airline flight on Friday after NDLEA officers in the tarmac intercepted two bags during a secondary check at the foot of the aircraft.

“When the bags were searched in the presence of Chinedu and other airport stakeholders, two big pellets wrapped with foil papers and some sprinkles of pepper were recovered from each of the two sides of one of the bags.

“The pellets were used to construct false walls at the sides of the bag. The two parcels contained substances that tested positive to cocaine and heroin with a gross weight of 1.30kgs and 900 grams respectively.

“Chinedu claimed he came to Nigeria three months ago to do a surgery, which he was not comfortable doing in Athens. He further claimed he was given the bag to deliver in Greece for a fee of two million naira,” Babafemi said.

The NDLEA spokesman also said operatives at the export shed of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company of the airport on Jan. 30, arrested a pregnant woman, Mrs Gloria Onome.

Babafemi said that the arrest came after 800grams of skunk were discovered concealed in two small radio sets she was sending to Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

“On the same day, operatives also intercepted a consignment going to Congo Kinshasa containing 111 bottles of body cream that were used to conceal 24.50kgs of ephedrine, a chemical precursor and active ingredient to produce methamphetamine.

“The cargo was later traced to a trader at Alaba trade fair complex, Ojo area of Lagos, Onyekachukwu Uduekwelu after the initial arrest of two freight agents.