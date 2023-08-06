ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA intercepts 57,450 pills of Tramadol, Rohypnol, others in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi said that the suspects were intercepted in connection with the seizure of 977.7 kilograms of cannabis sativa recovered from them by NDLEA operatives.

NDLEA intercepts 57,450 pills of Tramadol, Rohypnol, others in Abuja. [Facebook:NDLEA]
NDLEA intercepts 57,450 pills of Tramadol, Rohypnol, others in Abuja. [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

A statement by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja, said that 4,082 bottles of codeine-based syrup were also recovered from a suspect, Joseph Usman.

Babafemi said the suspect was arrested in a commercial bus coming from Onitsha, Anambra State, to Abuja on Friday.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI), attached to courier companies in Lagos have intercepted various quantities of Dextromethorphan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi said that the drugs were mixed with heroin, Methamphetamine, Dimethyl Sulfone and Cannabis and concealed in different objects bound for Europe.

He said that 272 grams of dextromethorphan, mixed with heroin going to Greece were recovered from white neck beads, adding that 665 grams of cannabis being shipped to Hong Kong were hidden in bars of Dudu Osun black bathing soap.

He added that 261 grams of Dimethyl Sulfone bound for New Zealand hidden in reels of weaving threads and 1.5kgs of Methamphetamine also heading to New Zealand were intercepted.

“The drugs were neatly packed in an MP3 player after all the parts were removed and the substance stuffed as replacement,” he said.

Also, in Kano state, a woman and four men – Ladi Peter, 47; Umar Salisu, 38; Ahmed Naheeb, 36; Ibrahim Umar, 42, and Musa Suleman, 43, have been arrested for drug related issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi said that the suspects were intercepted in connection with the seizure of 977.7 kilograms of cannabis sativa recovered from them by NDLEA operatives.

He added that they were arrested along Zaria-Kano road, Kwanar Dangora on Friday and July 31.

In the same vein, 2,445 kilograms of cannabis sativa were recovered from the warehouse of a fleeing suspect, Usman Nar, at Madinatu area of Jere LGA, Borno state on Saturday Aug. 5.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Business not moving, tailors, hairdressers lament

Business not moving, tailors, hairdressers lament

Commuters hail Lagos govt on reduction in BRT fares

Commuters hail Lagos govt on reduction in BRT fares

Police bust criminal gang, recover 2 pump action guns, SUV in Anambra

Police bust criminal gang, recover 2 pump action guns, SUV in Anambra

Why women lose elections in Nigeria – Survey

Why women lose elections in Nigeria – Survey

Police begin 24-hour surveillance on 2nd Niger Bridge to prevent vandalism

Police begin 24-hour surveillance on 2nd Niger Bridge to prevent vandalism

JTF clears vessel accused of oil theft, releases it to continue operation

JTF clears vessel accused of oil theft, releases it to continue operation

Kano govt to activate, support 250 cooperative groups

Kano govt to activate, support 250 cooperative groups

FAAN arrests 21 touts, others at Lagos Airport

FAAN arrests 21 touts, others at Lagos Airport

NDLEA intercepts 57,450 pills of Tramadol, Rohypnol, others in Abuja

NDLEA intercepts 57,450 pills of Tramadol, Rohypnol, others in Abuja

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention