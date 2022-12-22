NDLEA intercepts 338kg of psychotropic substance in Gombe

Represented by the command’s spokesperson, Mr Henry Ihebuzor, Mrs Egwunwoke said the substances were intercepted along Gombe bypass in a truck coming from Onitsha, Anambra State, to Gombe.

She said the drugs seized were Diazepam – tablets 178 Kg, Tramadol capsules – 106 kg and Exol – 529kg.

She said the truck driver, Umar Bakura, was arrested and investigation is ongoing after which the suspect would be taken to court.

The commander warned perpetrators of such acts to desist from drug use, trafficking, sales and peddling of hard drugs in the state, especially during the yuletide season and the upcoming general elections in 2023.

According to her, the command has made the necessary arrangements to rid the state of illicit drugs.

She equally called on stakeholders to partner with NDLEA to address all drug-related activities in the state.