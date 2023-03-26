ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA intercepts 107kgs of cannabis indica at Tincan port

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA operatives equally frustrated another bid by an intending passenger to Reggio, Italy, Osasere MacDonald, to export 500grams of tramadol 225mg.

NDLEA arrests businessman, intercepts cocaine, meth enroute Vietnam.
NDLEA arrests businessman, intercepts cocaine, meth enroute Vietnam.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that operatives of the Tincan Port command of the agency made the interception.

In the same development, The NDLEA spokesman said that the operatives equally frustrated another bid by an intending passenger to Reggio, Italy, Osasere MacDonald, to export 500grams of tramadol 225mg.

Babafemi said that the drugs were concealed inside a carton of indomie noodles, adding that the operatives seized the drugs and arrested the suspect on Tuesday, March 21.

“Few days later, on Friday March 24, Apapa Command of Customs Service was able to apprehend and hand over to NDLEA two suspects: Ademola Adekunle and Dayo Olatunji, linked to the consignment,” he said.

Babafemi said that operatives on Friday, March 24, intercepted in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area (LGA), Edo, a DAF trailer marked ZUR 378 XJ (Kebbi) with 69 bags of Cannabis Sativa weighing 700kg concealed under bags of fertiliser.

He said that the bags of fertiliser were to be delivered in Funtua, Katsina state, and the cannabis consignment was to be dropped in Kaduna.

“Both the driver, Babangida Mande, and his assistant, Mandir Abdullahi, are already in custody.

“Another suspect, Ijarekhai Ogbewee, was arrested on Thursday March 23 at Ishokha Quarters, Otuo, Owan East LGA, with 32kg of the same substance,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

