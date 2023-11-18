NDLEA, gospel artiste take campaign against drug abuse to Ejigbo community

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the sensitisation programme which was held at Ejigbo Stadium, engaged students from Oke-Afa Comprehensive College; Mercy Hall of Fame, Igando; Davsol Group of School, Powerline and Power and Glory International Schools.

The theme for the programme was “Renewed Hope For Addicts”.

Titilope Ologunluyi, Deputy Commander of Narcotics, NDLEA Lagos Command, during the programme, educated the students on how dangerous substances could be consumed through sniffing, injection or orally.

She said this was to enable them to be well guided in order not to fall victim to being lured into consuming harmful substances.

She advised the students to always watch out for the friends they mingle with and desist from entertaining bad habits from strangers.

She noted that it had been declared that 296 million people had been discovered to be addicted to drugs worldwide.

“NDLEA is not only about arrest of drug abusers but to also sensitise and bring people to the knowledge of the dangers of drug abuse.

“Drug abuse destroys the central nervous system as well as the future of a victim. You can hear the number of those addicted, we do not want you to add to the numbers.

“Regardless of whatever you are passing through, drug abuse is not an option because it will not solve your problems but only compound the problem.

“At any point you feel you have engaged in drug abuse and need help pls quickly speak up,” she said.

Then the convener of the programme, female Saxophonist Ekerin, popularly known as “Omotola Sax”, noted that the programme was put together to herald her musical concert “Alabaster Concert”.

She said that being worried over the rate at which young people engaged in drug abuse, the programme is intended to lead many of those young people to Christ.

“Children, you are the future of tomorrow, run away from the consumption of illicit drugs, it will kill your dreams and destroy your future. You are the leaders of tomorrow.

“Be mindful of the habit of imitating from your friends, I want you all to cultivate Godly morals,” she said.

Also speaking, Shola Ijaola, Proprietress, Rapsody Model College, said it was disheartening to observe that the three levels of government had not supported the campaign against drug abuse enough.

Ijaola said this was very important considering the rate at which young children embraced the consumption of illicit drugs.

She urged parents to always present themselves as good mentors to the younger ones and encouraged them to live responsibly.

The programme witnessed poem renditions by students sensitising one another on drug abuse.

