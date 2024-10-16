ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA Ebonyi seizes 115kg of illicit drugs, arrests 149 suspects in Q3 2024

News Agency Of Nigeria

The arrests and seizures were made in different locations in the state between July and September 2024.

NDLEA operatives [Daily Nigerian]
NDLEA operatives [Daily Nigerian]

Recommended articles

The State Commander of NDLEA, Peter Ogar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abakaliki. According to him, the arrests and seizures are made in different locations in the state between July and September 2024.

Ogar said, “The Agency in Ebonyi had also within the period counselled 82 suspects, comprising 64 and 18 females.

“In total, we arrested 149 suspects, comprising 112 males and 37 females between the age brackets of 26 and 72 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The figure represents both drug dealers, drug users and traffickers.”

He listed the seized substances to include: crack cocaine, 0.0023kg, Cannabis Sativa, 55.492kg, codeine syrup, 0.393kg, Tramadol tablets, 0.004kg, tramadol capsule, 0.437kg, diazepam 917 tablets, 0.964 and 47 amps, 0.226kg.

“Others are methamphetamine, 0.0054kg, bromazepam, 75 tablets, 0.034kg, lorazepam 476 tablets, 0.100kg, monkey tail, 56 litres, 42.2kg, raphynol 24 tablets, 0.009kg and other psychotropic substances grossly weighing 115.226 kgs in all”.

He added that during the period under review, one person was convicted.

We were also able to carry out sensitisation campaign of citizens in the state like the youth group and community heads on the need to end drug abuses and trafficking,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commander reiterated the officer's readiness to combat illicit drug trafficking not only in Ebonyi but in Nigeria at large.

“We carried series of sensitisation in primary and secondary schools in some local government areas of the state.

“I thank God for the harmonious and cordial relationship that exists between the Command and other security agencies,” Ogar added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA Ebonyi seizes 115kg of illicit drugs, arrests 149 suspects in Q3 2024

NDLEA Ebonyi seizes 115kg of illicit drugs, arrests 149 suspects in Q3 2024

Ododo flags off 20km Obajana-Uro-Aku road to boost agriculture, rural development

Ododo flags off 20km Obajana-Uro-Aku road to boost agriculture, rural development

Senate responds to Jigawa tanker explosion with new directive

Senate responds to Jigawa tanker explosion with new directive

PDP moves to discipline Wike for alleged anti-party activities

PDP moves to discipline Wike for alleged anti-party activities

Over 10,800 arrested nationwide for crimes in 3 months, arms recovered - IGP

Over 10,800 arrested nationwide for crimes in 3 months, arms recovered - IGP

Imo Police dismantle armed robbery gang, arrest 1 suspect, recover weapons

Imo Police dismantle armed robbery gang, arrest 1 suspect, recover weapons

PDP Crisis: Party governors meet to discuss Damagum's exit

PDP Crisis: Party governors meet to discuss Damagum's exit

Why ex-British diplomat disagrees with Obi's reaction to Supersport crew killing

Why ex-British diplomat disagrees with Obi's reaction to Supersport crew killing

CBN governor vows enhanced financial support for women entrepreneurs

CBN governor vows enhanced financial support for women entrepreneurs

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Judge's absence delays ruling on Binance executive Gambaryan's bail request (Channels)

Judge's absence delays ruling on Binance executive Gambaryan's bail request

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health [The Sun Nigeria]

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health

NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]

It's an aberration for NNPC to fix petrol prices in Nigeria - Labour fumes

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON