ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA destroys 7 hectares of hemp farms, arrests 3 suspects, land owner escapes

News Agency Of Nigeria

During the operation, three suspects were arrested at the Ikeja Forest, while the owner of the four hectares of hemp farm escaped.

NDLEA destroys 7 hectares of hemp farms in Kogi, arrests 3 suspects [Daily Post Nigeria]
NDLEA destroys 7 hectares of hemp farms in Kogi, arrests 3 suspects [Daily Post Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The NDLEA Kogi Commander, Alhaji Umar Yahuza, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja. Yahuza said that three hectares were discovered in Ikeja Forest, while the other four were in Maikeke Village of InIgalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of the state.

He said that during the operation, three suspects were arrested at the Ikeja Forest, while the owner of the four hectares of hemp farm escaped. He said that the agency’s breakthrough was recorded within a week, during its operation of zero tolerance to illicit drugs in the Kogi East axis.

“The discoveries followed intelligence reports received from individuals. Our officers and men swooped on the two farms on August 9 and August 15 respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are on the trail of the suspect who escaped to ensure he’s arrested and prosecuted. Their activities in the communities are destroying the lives of citizens.

“NDLEA is leaving nothing to chance in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

“We are planning to search every nook and cranny of Kogi to ensure that the traffickers and comments of hard drugs are arrested and brought to book to serve as deterrent to others, ” he said.

The commander appealed to the general public to assist the agency in its fight against the consumption and trafficking of illicit drugs that were destroying many youths.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA destroys 7 hectares of hemp farms, arrests 3 suspects, land owner escapes

NDLEA destroys 7 hectares of hemp farms, arrests 3 suspects, land owner escapes

Oyinlola, Ikimi lead new PDP committees for conflict resolution, discipline

Oyinlola, Ikimi lead new PDP committees for conflict resolution, discipline

Wike cancels controversial Abuja 'park & pay' policy

Wike cancels controversial Abuja 'park & pay' policy

3 kidnappers terrorising Ikorodu residents captured while abducting car dealer

3 kidnappers terrorising Ikorodu residents captured while abducting car dealer

Nigerian bank slammed with ₦555.8m fine for data breach

Nigerian bank slammed with ₦555.8m fine for data breach

Governor Fubara praises Kumuyi for promoting positive change in Nigeria

Governor Fubara praises Kumuyi for promoting positive change in Nigeria

Kwankwaso’s nephew, 4 others detained in ₦347m drug scam

Kwankwaso’s nephew, 4 others detained in ₦347m drug scam

CISLAC warns against silencing Ajaero, calls for transparent investigation

CISLAC warns against silencing Ajaero, calls for transparent investigation

Yomi Olayeye, 7 other Nigerians in US prisons for stealing COVID-19 relief funds

Yomi Olayeye, 7 other Nigerians in US prisons for stealing COVID-19 relief funds

Pulse Sports

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) [Premium Times Nigeria]

NSCDC recovers bodies of 2 men who drowned in Jigawa pond

The Kano State Government took legal action against Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor, accusing him of accepting bribes totalling $413,000 and ₦1.38 billion. [Facebook]

Kano govt accuses protesters of stealing Ganduje’s trial files during court attack

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu appoints 4 new permanent secretaries for FCTA