NDLEA convicts 79 drug traffickers, arrests 136 others in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chuma-Ude, who declared the event open, said drug addiction reduces human being to vegetables and makes one’s family and society to be ashamed of the addict.

Chairman National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd).
Chairman National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd). [Twitter/@ndleanigeria]

Daniel Onyishi, state commander of the agency, disclosed this during an event to mark the 2023 United Nations World Drug Day on Saturday in Awka.

Onyishi said the command seized 883.347 kilogrammes of illicit drugs, engaged youths across the 21 Local Government Areas and rehabilitated 25 victims.

He said the command carried out enlightenment programmes in institutions of higher learning, secondary schools and churches within the period.

He said that the achievements were made possible due to morale and logistics support from the Chairman of the agency, Retired Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa.

Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Ude, state Commissioner for Education, said substance abuse was a cankerworm which every right-thinking person must avoid.



She urged the youths to shun drugs as the habit has no advantage.

Prof. Okechukwu Esimone, the Vice Chancellor (VC), Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, in a goodwill message, urged the youths, especially students, not to allow anyone to influence them negatively to take illicit drugs.

Esimone, represented by Prof. Angela Ufele, the Director, Academic and Planning, UNIZIK, said drug abuse impacts negatively on the workforce.

The VC said the institution now offers postgraduate programme to build capacity on how to tackle illicit drugs, as well as partner with NDLEA.

Prof. Mike Ezenwa, professor of clinical psychology who delivered a short lecture, advised NDLEA to evolve proactive measures towards tackling the menace of drug trafficking and abuse.

The theme of 2023 celebration is; “People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention”.

Highlight of the event was the launch of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA), by the Chairman of NDLEA, Marwa, who was represented by Samila Etta, Zonal Commander, Owerri.

The organisers also held quiz competitions for selected secondary schools and undergraduates of some departments from UNIZIK.

News Agency Of Nigeria

