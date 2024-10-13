ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA arrests Thailand returnee with ₦3.1bn heroin at Lagos airport

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babafemi said that the combined monetary value of the seized opioids comes to ₦22.7 billion.

Suspected drug peddler, Simon Peter Oguejiofor [Facebook:NDLEA]
Suspected drug peddler, Simon Peter Oguejiofor [Facebook:NDLEA]

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives intercepted large consignments of Opioids with a combined monetary value of more than ₦22.7 billion at three seaports in Lagos.

He said that Oguejiofor was arrested on Monday, October 7 while attempting to smuggle out of the airport the illicit drug concealed in six backpacks and then packed into two big suitcases.

He added that the 29-year-old graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli, Anambra state, had left Thailand on Oct. 3 on a Qatar Airways flight and stopped over in Doha.

This, he said was where he spent two days before heading to Lagos while his luggage was routed to Accra, Ghana, his original destination.

“After arriving in Lagos on Oct. 5, he contacted the airline to reroute his luggage to Nigeria so that he could pick them up as rush bags in a bit to beat security checks.

“However, NDLEA officers intercepted him at the point of exit. A search of his two suitcases revealed three empty backpacks in each box with a large parcel of heroin neatly sewn to all six backpacks.

“The six parcels were subsequently recovered with a gross weight of 13.30kg.

“In his statement, Oguejiofor claimed he was hired for a fee of 7,000 dollars upon successful delivery of the parcels. He said he was to deliver two parcels in Lagos and the other four parcels in Accra, Ghana.”

Meanwhile, a total of 32,607,900 pills of tramadol worth over ₦12.5 billion and ₦1.4 million bottles of codeine-based syrup with a street value of ₦10.2 billion have been intercepted at the Lekki Deep Seaport, Apapa seaport in Lagos and Port Harcourt Port Complex, Onne, Rivers state.

Babafemi said that the combined monetary value of the seized opioids comes to ₦22.7 billion.

He said that the illicit consignments were seized from container watch listed by NDLEA based on intelligence and processed for 100 per cent joint examination.

This, he said was with the help of men of the Nigeria Customs and other security agencies at the three seaports between Monday, October 7 and Friday, October 11.

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives in Anambra on Saturday, October 12 arrested a suspect, Okelue Chidera, 29, with 50,000 tablets of tramadol 200mg at Upper Iweka, Onitsha.

Also, in Edo state, operatives raided a cannabis transit and loading point at Aviose, Owan West LGA where 70 bags of the psychoactive substance weighing 1,050kg were recovered.

Babafemi said that a suspect Monday Akele, 38, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 11 in another raid at Owan Village, Ovia North East Local Government Area where 110kg of the same substance was seized.

NDLEA arrests Thailand returnee with ₦3.1bn heroin at Lagos airport

