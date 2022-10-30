RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests Sokoto village head, others over 991,320 opioid pills

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested one Abubakar Ibrahim, the village head of Gidan Abba, Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto, with 10 others over 991,320 pills of pharmaceutical opioids.

NDLEA arrests Sokoto village head, others over 991,320 opioid pills.
NDLEA arrests Sokoto village head, others over 991,320 opioid pills.

Read Also

Babafemi said that the suspect, Ibrahim, 38, was arrested in Bodinga town with 3kgs of cannabis sativa and 4,000 tablets of exol-5.

He said that NDLEA operatives attached to Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) import shed of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA) Ikeja Lagos, also intercepted 15 cartons.

According to Babafemi, the cartons which were intercepted on Oct. 26, contained 802,000 pills of Tramadol, imported from Dubai, UAE and Karachi, Pakistan.

He also said that 10 cartons of Tramadol 225mg, came in from Dubai on Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The NDLEA Director for Media and Advocacy, added that four cartons of 100mg and a carton of 225mg Tramadol came from Karachi, Pakistan on another Ethiopian Airlines flight.

According to him, on the same day, operatives at the SAHCO export shed intercepted cans of tomato paste going to the United Kingdom.

“A thorough search of the consignment revealed that the tomato cans were used to conceal 36 pellets of cannabis.

“This was with a gross weight of 21.30 kilograms, while a cargo agent, Sodehinde Akinwale, has also been arrested in connection with the seizure.

“Two days after, Oct. 25, operatives attached to the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) import shed of the Lagos airport, also seized five cartons of dried khat leaves.

“This was also weighing 107.70kgs that came in from Bangkok, Thailand, through Dubai on an Emirates Airline flight,” he said.

Babafemi said that a follow-up operation on the seizure of 11.90kgs Meth concealed in the heads of dried fish going to Dubai, UAE on August 5, had also led to the arrest of a 30-year-old bricklayer, Babatunde Mamowora.

He said that the suspect was arrested on Oct. 27 in Sango Ota area of Ogun, in collaboration with men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the area.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inform police first before issuing terror alert - IGP tells U.S.

Inform police first before issuing terror alert - IGP tells U.S.

NDLEA intercepts hard drugs weighing 46.637 kilograms in 7 states

NDLEA intercepts hard drugs weighing 46.637 kilograms in 7 states

Why Tinubu will record landslide victory in 2023 - APC Diaspora

Why Tinubu will record landslide victory in 2023 - APC Diaspora

Obi will get 99% votes in Southeast, no chance for rival parties – Support group

Obi will get 99% votes in Southeast, no chance for rival parties – Support group

Another association of Nigerian lawyers emerges

Another association of Nigerian lawyers emerges

14 UK-based Nigerians get recognition for excellence

14 UK-based Nigerians get recognition for excellence

2023: Redeemed Church declares support for members vying for political positions

2023: Redeemed Church declares support for members vying for political positions

NDLEA arrests Sokoto village head, others over 991,320 opioid pills

NDLEA arrests Sokoto village head, others over 991,320 opioid pills

Navy raid brothels, rescues 50 teenage prostitutes in Port Harcourt

Navy raid brothels, rescues 50 teenage prostitutes in Port Harcourt

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File Photo: US soldiers. (Daily Trust)

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm. [PMNews]

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

Fuel subsidy is a serious issue in Nigeria. (PeopleDaily)

How removal of fuel subsidy in 2023 will directly affect you [Pulse Explainer]

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

IGP releases emergency numbers as tension heightens over terror alert