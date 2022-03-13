RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests popular Nigerian pastor with drugs at Lagos Airport

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The pastor was intercepted on his way to Kenya for a three-day crusade.

General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem. [Twitter:NDLEA]
General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem. [Twitter:NDLEA]

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has nabbed General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem, for alleged drug trafficking at Lagos Airport.

Recommended articles

Confirming the arrest, Director, Media and Advocacy (NDLEA), Mr. Femi Babafemi, said Ekwem was caught at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, while preparing to board a plane to Kenya.

The arrest occurred on Monday, March 7, 2022, during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi via Addis Ababa.

The popular preacher, who has his church headquarters in Isuaniocha, Mgbakwu road, Awka, Awka North LGA, Anambra State, and two other branches in Lagos and Abuja, was said to be on his to the East African country for a three-day crusade.

Babafemi said 54 sticks of drugs were wrapped around the man of God's body.

According to the NDLEA Spokesman, the pastor has confessed that he packed the drug to use during his three weeks crusade in Kenya.

General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem. [Twitter:NDLEA]
General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem. [Twitter:NDLEA] Pulse Nigeria

“When tested, the 54 sticks proved positive to cannabis. The clergyman confessed during preliminary interview that he packed that quantity of illicit substance on his body to use during his three weeks crusade in Kenya,” Babafemi said.

Meanwhile, in a bid to step up the fight against illicit drug use and trafficking, the agency recently graduated 650 of its operatives from the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji, Kaduna State.

The operatives drawn from the agency’s Strike Force unit went through weeks of rigorous specialised training.

Babafemi stated after the graduation that the agency’s chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, admonished the operatives to bear in mind that the training was a milestone in their careers.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA arrests popular Nigerian pastor with drugs at Lagos Airport

NDLEA arrests popular Nigerian pastor with drugs at Lagos Airport

APC chairmanship: I refuse to step down for Buhari's candidate - Al-Makura

APC chairmanship: I refuse to step down for Buhari's candidate - Al-Makura

Pentecostals urge Soludo to end overbearing influence of Church on politics

Pentecostals urge Soludo to end overbearing influence of Church on politics

Don’t end BRT in Lagos, make it safer – Commuters tell Sanwo-Olu

Don’t end BRT in Lagos, make it safer – Commuters tell Sanwo-Olu

President Buhari celebrates WAEC at 70

President Buhari celebrates WAEC at 70

NLC intervenes in crisis between Lagos NURTW and national body

NLC intervenes in crisis between Lagos NURTW and national body

FG will continue to invest big in education, Minister says

FG will continue to invest big in education, Minister says

No evidence Kyari laundered money for Hushpuppi - Malami makes a U-turn

No evidence Kyari laundered money for Hushpuppi - Malami makes a U-turn

Gov Okowa says it's necessary for Delta to have more universities

Gov Okowa says it's necessary for Delta to have more universities

Trending

Sanwo-Olu explains why BRT bus boarded by slain Bamise had no CCTV camera

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. (Guardian)

Lagos govt suspends NURTW from parks after MC Oluomo's request

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@Femigbaja]

FG says Nigerian volunteers won’t be allowed to fight in Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. [Twitter/@GeoffreyOnyeama]

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja

DIG Joseph Egbunike slumps, dies in Abuja, (Punch)