NDLEA arrests dismissed DPO, others for trafficking drugs in 6 states

Babafemi said that the suspect was arrested in Niger state, with an accomplice, Emmanuel Eniola, 40, with 280 blocks of compressed cannabis weighing 168kg.

“They were arrested on Sunday Jan. 30 in Mokwa, Niger state, after their Toyota Avalon car marked EKY 429 BZ (Lagos) was intercepted, loaded with the substance at Idanre, and heading to Kanji, Borgu area of the state,” he said.

In another development, Babafemi said that attempts by some traffickers to export different quantities of methamphetamine to Brazil and the UK were also scuttled by narcotic officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that the first bid was made on Friday Jan. 28 through the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed, where operatives intercepted 0.80kg of meth concealed in a hair relaxer plastic container bound for the UK.

“A suspect, Akuta Lucy, who presented the consignment for search, had been arrested for further investigation.

“The second attempt was on Friday, Feb. 4 during the outward clearance of passengers at Gate ‘C’ Departure hall of the airport.

“This was when an intending male passenger on Ethiopian Airline heading to Brazil, Onyeaghala Chidi, was intercepted with 500gms of meth concealed inside three plastic hair relaxer containers,” he said.

In a related development, Babafemi said that a male passenger, Iliyasu Yushau, from Kampala, Uganda via Nairobi, Kenya, was also arrested by NDLEA operatives with 268 debit cards at the airport.

He said that the debit cards, belonging to Access Bank, GTBank and Zenith Bank, were seized during the inward clearance of the passengers on the flight on Sunday Jan. 30.

Meanwhile, “In Edo state, operatives on Friday, Feb. 4 stormed the Igbogiri forest, Orhionmwon LGA and destroyed four dry season Cannabis farms measuring 3.067718 hectares.

“This followed the evacuation of 20 bags of compressed blocks of Cannabis weighing 269.5kg stored in a bush at Uzebba, Owan West LG, the previous day.

“Also arrested was one Afadama James, 42, with 348kg cannabis at Owan, Ovia North East LGA on Wednesday Feb. 2,” he said.

Similarly, the NDLEA spokesperson said that operatives in Delta state arrested a 21-year-old student of Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Kate Osagie, with over 17.6gms designer drugs she ordered from Onitsha, Anambra state.

Babafemi added that NDLEA operatives in Borno state on Thursday, Feb. 3 also nabbed one Fatima Musa, 30, for attempting to smuggle pentazocine injections into the camp of surrendered insurgents.

“In Plateau state, operatives intercepted a truck marked LSD857XB coming from Ekpoma, Edo state, with 885 blocks of cannabis sativa that weighed 736kg.

“A N400,000 bribe paid to the arresting officers has also been warehoused as part of exhibits for prosecution.

“Two suspects; Ebunoluwa Babalola, 40, and Sulyman Sheu, 30, were arrested at Ganmo, Ilorin, Kwara state, with 90kg of Cannabis,” he said.

In the same vein, 2kg of Methamphetamine being brought to Abuja by a 29-year-old Charity Omuche from Anambra state, was equally intercepted on Friday, Feb. 4, by operatives at Gwagwalada area of the FCT.

Babafemi said that officers of the Kaduna Command of the agency also arrested a suspect, Buhari Umar, with 300 shisha pens and 999 portions of synthetic cannabinoids with gross weight of 9.690kg.

He quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, as commending the officers and men of the Lagos airport; Niger; Edo; Borno; Plateau; Kwara; FCT; and Delta Commands for the successful interdiction operations.