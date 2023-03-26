ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA arrests businessman, intercepts cocaine, meth enroute Vietnam

The suspect was arrested at the screening point of the MMIA Terminal 2 while attempting to board his flight to Vietnam on Wednesday March 22.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the suspect was arrested for concealing thirty-six (36) parcels of cocaine in different parts of his check-in bags, hand luggage and two pairs of slippers, while heading to Southeast Asia.

He said that Molokwu was arrested at the screening point of the MMIA Terminal 2 while attempting to board his flight to Vietnam on Wednesday March 22.

He also said that a total of thirty-six parcels of whitish powdery substance that tested positive to cocaine with a gross weight of 1.00 kilogramme were recovered from the handles of his bags and soles of two pairs of slippers in his luggage.

He added that the suspect claims he travels frequently to China, Dubai, Pakistan and Vietnam, from where he imports baby wears he distributes from his Onitsha, Anambra state, base.

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives at the Lagos airport have thwarted attempt by a suspect, Chimezie Nwafor, to export 2.10 kilograms of methamphetamine to Brazil.

Babafemi said that follow up operations led to the arrest of three more suspects linked to the consignment at Oyingbo market, Yaba, Lagos. They include: Ifeanyi Onu; Simon Nwuzor and Omini ThankGod Peter.

The meth consignment was molded into 25 bars of local black soup called Dudu Osun and packaged in a carton for export to Brazil,” he said.

Also, Babafemi said that the operatives foiled a similar attempt to export a cocaine consignment consisting of 300 grams of raw cocaine and 200 grams of phenacetin.

He said that a chemical agent used to adulterate and increase the volume of cocaine, was concealed in packs of air freshener, going to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

He also said that operatives attached to the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed at the Lagos airport on Monday March 20, made the arrest.

He added that a suspect, Onyeze Obiora, has already been arrested in connection with the seizure.

