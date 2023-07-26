ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDLEA arrests 30 suspects for drug-related offences in Edo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA boss said that investigation into the case is ongoing to separate the dealers from the users.

NDLEA arrests 30 suspects for drug-related offences in Edo/Illustration. [NAN]
NDLEA arrests 30 suspects for drug-related offences in Edo/Illustration. [NAN]

Recommended articles

Ondotimi Bebetu, the State Assistant Commander in charge of operations, disclosed this on Wednesday in a media briefing in Benin.

Bebetu said that the suspects were arrested by the command’s operatives, while conducting a raid on illegal drug and drinking joints.

He said that the raid was a fall out of the state security meeting of July 21, as the state government expressed dismay over the spate of cult activities in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the activities are suspiciously linked to drug abuse.

‘’The raid was a fall out of the state security meeting, we had on July 21. Various issues were discussed, but the trending issue, was the cultism issue in the state.

“The government is disturbed, that these cultists are using various illegal substances to give themselves the courage, the boost to kill themselves and cause mayhem to disrupt the peace of the society.

“So at the end of the day, it was discovered that suspiciously they were under the influence of hard drugs and so, the government now decided that the state security outfits and sister agencies should join hands together and mop up the society of this drug abuse.

“This is the effect of what you are seeing. We just jumped out for a two-day exercise, between Monday and Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is the result you are seeing, behind me, the suspects and the exhibits,” he said.

Bebetu, who doubles as the Spokesman of the agency, said that the suspects were made up of 15 males and 15 females.

The NDLEA boss said that investigation into the case is ongoing to separate the dealers from the users.

He said that the dealers would be charged to court, while the users would be counseled.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items recovered from the suspects included packs of tramadol tablets, and dried and fresh weed, suspected to be cannabis sativa.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're open to suggestions to improve electoral process - INEC Chairman

We're open to suggestions to improve electoral process - INEC Chairman

Federal polytechnic in Ebonyi to identify ghost workers

Federal polytechnic in Ebonyi to identify ghost workers

Senate tells Health Ministry to immunise Nigerians against Diphtheria

Senate tells Health Ministry to immunise Nigerians against Diphtheria

Institute offers scholarships to 3 students who built SUV in Kogi

Institute offers scholarships to 3 students who built SUV in Kogi

APC Chairmen endorse Ganduje for national chairmanship

APC Chairmen endorse Ganduje for national chairmanship

102 LGAs now open defecation free in Nigeria – Official

102 LGAs now open defecation free in Nigeria – Official

NDLEA arrests 30 suspects for drug-related offences in Edo

NDLEA arrests 30 suspects for drug-related offences in Edo

FRSC begins clampdown on vehicles with concealed number plates

FRSC begins clampdown on vehicles with concealed number plates

FG completes 500,000 cubic metre water scheme in Ogoniland

FG completes 500,000 cubic metre water scheme in Ogoniland

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

Pic From Left, An In-law of the deceased, Mr Femi Awokoya, also an In-law, Mr Babatunde Fashola, his Wife and Daughter of the deceased, Abimbola, Wife of Lagos Governor, Mrs, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Wife of the Lagos Deputy Governor, Mrs Remi Hamzat at the wake Keep and night of tribute of Madam Edith Dibofu, in Lagos, [Wednesday (19/07/2023),Wasiu Zubair/NAN]

Fashola, others extol late mother-in-law’s virtues