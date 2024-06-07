ADVERTISEMENT
NDLEA arrests 110 suspects, recovers 520.385kgs of illicit substances in 1 month

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command also secured the conviction of 12 suspects and arraigned 22 others within the month under review.

Its Commander, Samaila Danmalam, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna. Danmalam said, “The command in the month of May arrested 110 suspects comprising 105 males and five females.”

He disclosed that the agency also seized various illicit substances that included cocaine, Indian hemp, Tramadol and Methamphetamine, among others, weighing 520.385kgs. Danamalam added that 10 illicit drug joints were dismantled in the state.

The commander said that the command secured the conviction of 12 suspects and arraigned 22 others within the month under review.

He explained that in its efforts to combat the drug scourge in the state through drug demand reduction activities, the command carried out numerous sensitisation programmes across the state.

“This was with the aim of enlightening the citizenry on the ills associated with drug use and illicit trafficking while simultaneously counselling and rehabilitation of drug dependent persons,” he added.

Danmalam appealed to the public to shun illicit drug activities and trafficking. He urged the citizens to provide useful and timely information to assist the command in carrying out its mandate in the state.

