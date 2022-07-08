NDLEA Apapa decorates E-Money as anti-drug war Patron

The statement said E-Money was decorated by Mr Inalegwu Ameh, the NDLEA Apapa Special Area Narcotic Commander.

WADA is an advocacy programme designed by Retired Brig -.Gen. Buba Marwa, the Chairman of NDLEA, to fight against illicit-drug consumption and trade in the country.

“The programme adopts a whole-society-approach in the fight against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking,” the statement said.

The statement quoted Ameh as saying that E-Money in addition to being a key-player in the maritime industry, commands a massive social media followership.

“Being an influencer on social media is a veritable medium to influence many positively.

“You are by this decoration enjoined to lead the charge against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

“The maritime industry where you are a key player is being invaded by unscrupulous drug merchants to ship in drugs.

“Also, the youth population that you are one of the influencers is the most vulnerable age group,” Ameh said.

The statement also said that E-Money appreciated the NDLEA for considering him worthy, describing it as “a mark of great honour”.

“Permit me to note that this decoration is not an accident because many years back I handed some unscrupulous elements who wanted to use my premises to ship in drugs to NDLEA.