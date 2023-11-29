ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDIC sets up EFCC desk to strengthen investigation of parties responsible for bank failures

News Agency Of Nigeria

The dedicated desk at EFCC would enable closer collaboration between the two agencies, facilitating the exchange of information, expertise, and resources.

Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) [Wikipedia]
Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) [Wikipedia]

Recommended articles

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NDIC, Mr Bello Hassan, disclosed at the 2023 NDIC workshop, organised for business editors and members of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), on Wednesday in Owerri.

Hassan said that the dedicated desk at the EFCC would enable closer collaboration and coordination between the two agencies, facilitating the exchange of information, expertise, and resources.

This synergy, he said was crucial for ensuring that cases involving bank failures were thoroughly investigated and that those responsible were brought to justice. He also said that the corporation had introduced the Single Customer View (SCV) framework to enhance speedy payment of insured sums to depositors of closed banks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This initiative had streamlined the process of identifying, verifying, and compensating eligible depositors, ensuring that they received their insured funds promptly upon bank closure.

Speaking further on the positive outcomes achieved as a result of the NDIC dedication and efforts toward the corporations goal, he said the NDIC had also enhanced collaboration with the bar and the bench.

According to him, this is leading to speedy dispensation of justice and more informed judgements on failed banks cases. Hassan said that the NDIC had equally put in place policy and framework on Alternative Dispute Resolution for out-of-court settlement.

He noted that this had enabled the corporation to resolve some hitherto protracted failed bank litigations. He said that the corporation also reviewed the framework for Differential Premium Assessment System (DPAS), to make it more risk sensitive and account for significant developments in the Nigerian banking system since its adoption in 2008.

Hassan also disclosed that the corporation had also reached an advanced stage in the review of the maximum deposit insurance coverage, to account for the impact of macroeconomic developments, since its last review.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is our belief that the new coverage level, once approved, will go a long way in reinforcing depositors’ confidence on the NDIC’s deposit guarantee scheme,” he said.

He also said the corporation had enhanced public awareness on the benefits and limitations of the deposit insurance system and financial literacy, to complement the consumer protection efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Hassan said that the corporation had invigorated its liquidation activities, and greatly increased debt recovery rate. According to him, this has led to declaration of 100% liquidation dividends to depositors of over 20 deposit money banks in liquidation.

This, he said, was to reduce the rate at which small depositors were defrauded, thereby enhancing confidence in the banking system.

“We have also improved our systems, processes and procedures to promote transparency and accountability in our operations, amongst other humble achievements,” he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adeleke approves ₦15,000 wage award for civil servants, ₦10,000 for pensioners

Adeleke approves ₦15,000 wage award for civil servants, ₦10,000 for pensioners

Nigerian Navy hands over 187 bags of cannabis sativa to NDLEA

Nigerian Navy hands over 187 bags of cannabis sativa to NDLEA

Benue records ₦425bn property loss amid alleged herders attack on farmers

Benue records ₦425bn property loss amid alleged herders attack on farmers

Full text of President Tinubu’s 2024 Budget speech

Full text of President Tinubu’s 2024 Budget speech

Stop congratulating me on reappontment – NNPC's Kyari tells oil, gas stakeholders

Stop congratulating me on reappontment – NNPC's Kyari tells oil, gas stakeholders

NDIC sets up EFCC desk to strengthen investigation of parties responsible for bank failures

NDIC sets up EFCC desk to strengthen investigation of parties responsible for bank failures

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians - Abbas says during Tinubu's 2024 bill presentation

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians - Abbas says during Tinubu's 2024 bill presentation

Housing Ministry committed to upholding accountability in governance - Dangiwa

Housing Ministry committed to upholding accountability in governance - Dangiwa

10 key points from President Tinubu's 2024 budget presentation

10 key points from President Tinubu's 2024 budget presentation

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FirstBank building [Firstbank NG]

First Bank faces ₦4 billion lawsuit for negligence over customer account

From L-R: Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Land, Urban and Regional Planning, Mr Michael Chinda; FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike; and Executive Secretary FCDA, Shehu Ahmed, during interactive meeting with estate developers and residents’ associations in Abuja on Tuesday [NAN]

Wike fixes ₦5 million fee for C-of-O issuance to curb irregularities

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:Eruku]

Gov Adeleke urges cabinet members on budget defence, lists 3 executive bills

FCT High Court admits Emefiele to ₦300 million bail [TheCable]

FCT High Court admits Emefiele to ₦300 million bail