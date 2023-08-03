NDE trains 30 youths in horticulture in Bayelsa

According to the NDE Director-General, Mallam Nuhu Fikpo, the Environmental Beautification Training was part of the Special Public Works programme of the directorate.

Fikpo, represented by Mr Aham Osuchukwu, the Coordinator of NDE in the state, said in Yenagoa on Wednesday that the 30 trainees would be trained in soft and hard landscaping, as well as POP making.

He said that the skills acquired would impact the environment and enhance sustainable sanitation, as well as make the beneficiaries self employed.

“The skills here are horticulture and ring making. This involves trees, flowers, scrubs and grass planting as well as spotted plants hanging baskets and container gas.

“Hard landscaping training involves the acquisition of skills in casting, block moulding, interlocking stone production and installation, concrete scabs, rings production and installation, kerbs and stone making and laying, floor and wall tiling works.

“It is an aesthetic landscape design that includes lines, firm, colour, texture and scale. The skills include making and production of suspended ceiling, decoration of columns, beams, windows construction and decoration of waters fountains,” he said.