NDE sponsors 20 Nasarawa youths under transformation training scheme

The Nasarawa State NDE Coordinator, Chris Bamsida, disclosed this at the formal opening of the orientation ceremony for the trainees on Wednesday in Lafia.

Bamsida said that the objective of the scheme is to make the trainees self-reliant and contribute positively to the development of Nasarawa and the country at large.

He said that the scheme seeks to emphasise the significance of equipping young people with skills as a vehicle for transformation in a globalised and competitive world.

He also said that the scheme would help to curb crime and youth restiveness due to unemployment and social vices, such as kidnapping, cultism, prostitution, drug addiction, banditry and child trafficking, amongst others.

Bamsida further said that the training would improve the standard of living and general wellbeing of poor and vulnerable Nigerian youths.

The state NDE boss said that the agency recognised the potential of young people and was committed to providing them with skills and opportunities needed to build a prosperous and sustainable future.

“The YTTS is therefore poised to project the resilience and resolve of the Nigerian youths, who are fast making their mark in all fields of human endeavours around the world,” he said.

He said that the 20 trainees were selected in the areas of technical and vocational skills and would be attached to master trainers.

He listed the skill sets to include aluminium fabrication, fashion and designing and catering.

Bamsida said: “The choices of these skill sets are deliberate attempt at making marks in the fashion sub-sector, industrial arts and the Nigerian cuisines.”

He charged the participants to make most of the opportunity to acquire the skills and be well grounded in them.

“It is by so doing that you would become important stakeholders in the economic life of our country thereby partaking in the onerous task of nation building,” he said .

He called on well-meaning individuals, organisations and government at various levels to complement NDE’s effort in reducing unemployment in the country.

He commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule “for creating the enabling environment for the directorate to thrive in the state”.

“I appreciate and thank the Director- General of NDE, Mallam

Abubakar Fikpo, for his innovative approach and considering Nasarawa State in programme implementation,” he said

The General Manager, Nasarawa State Vocational and Relevant Technology Board, Dr Idris Umar, commended NDE for its efforts in training youths in different skills.

Umar promised the board’s continued collaboration with NDE in order to tackle youth restiveness and unemployment in the state and country at large.

