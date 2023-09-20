ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NDE sponsors 20 Nasarawa youths under transformation training scheme

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bamsida said that the objective of the scheme is to make the trainees self-reliant and contribute positively to the development of Nasarawa.

The Government of Nasarawa State recently trained youth on entrepreneur skills. [Leadership]
The Government of Nasarawa State recently trained youth on entrepreneur skills. [Leadership]

Recommended articles

The Nasarawa State NDE Coordinator, Chris Bamsida, disclosed this at the formal opening of the orientation ceremony for the trainees on Wednesday in Lafia.

Bamsida said that the objective of the scheme is to make the trainees self-reliant and contribute positively to the development of Nasarawa and the country at large.

He said that the scheme seeks to emphasise the significance of equipping young people with skills as a vehicle for transformation in a globalised and competitive world.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that the scheme would help to curb crime and youth restiveness due to unemployment and social vices, such as kidnapping, cultism, prostitution, drug addiction, banditry and child trafficking, amongst others.

Bamsida further said that the training would improve the standard of living and general wellbeing of poor and vulnerable Nigerian youths.

The state NDE boss said that the agency recognised the potential of young people and was committed to providing them with skills and opportunities needed to build a prosperous and sustainable future.

“The YTTS is therefore poised to project the resilience and resolve of the Nigerian youths, who are fast making their mark in all fields of human endeavours around the world,” he said.

He said that the 20 trainees were selected in the areas of technical and vocational skills and would be attached to master trainers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He listed the skill sets to include aluminium fabrication, fashion and designing and catering.

Bamsida said: “The choices of these skill sets are deliberate attempt at making marks in the fashion sub-sector, industrial arts and the Nigerian cuisines.”

He charged the participants to make most of the opportunity to acquire the skills and be well grounded in them.

“It is by so doing that you would become important stakeholders in the economic life of our country thereby partaking in the onerous task of nation building,” he said .

He called on well-meaning individuals, organisations and government at various levels to complement NDE’s effort in reducing unemployment in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended Gov. Abdullahi Sulefor creating the enabling environment for the directorate to thrive in the state”.

“I appreciate and thank the Director- General of NDE, Mallam

Abubakar Fikpo, for his innovative approach and considering Nasarawa State in programme implementation,” he said

The General Manager, Nasarawa State Vocational and Relevant Technology Board, Dr Idris Umar, commended NDE for its efforts in training youths in different skills.

Umar promised the board’s continued collaboration with NDE in order to tackle youth restiveness and unemployment in the state and country at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the beneficiaries, who spoke during the orientation ceremony, thanked NDE for giving them the opportunity and promised to give their best to the training.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDE sponsors 20 Nasarawa youths under transformation training scheme

NDE sponsors 20 Nasarawa youths under transformation training scheme

President Kagame announces 4th term candidacy ahead of Rwandan elections

President Kagame announces 4th term candidacy ahead of Rwandan elections

Medic West Africa to revitalise medical industrialisation in Nigeria's healthcare sector

Medic West Africa to revitalise medical industrialisation in Nigeria's healthcare sector

75 die in road crashes in 8 months in Lagos - FRSC

75 die in road crashes in 8 months in Lagos - FRSC

BREAKING: Kano tribunal sacks Gov Yusuf, declares APC winner

BREAKING: Kano tribunal sacks Gov Yusuf, declares APC winner

Bauchi tribunal upholds Bala's victory in 2023 governorship elections

Bauchi tribunal upholds Bala's victory in 2023 governorship elections

NIDCOM petitions Egypt Air for justice over death of Nigerian passenger

NIDCOM petitions Egypt Air for justice over death of Nigerian passenger

US Court orders release of Tinubu's academic records from Chicago State University

US Court orders release of Tinubu's academic records from Chicago State University

EFCC warns real estate agents against conspiring with money launderers

EFCC warns real estate agents against conspiring with money launderers

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis