The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) and Ex-Agitators’ Forum have called for caution over recent disagreements between the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and its house committee.

Mr Chinedu Livinus, the Coordinator of NDYC and Ex-Agitators Forum, gave the advice in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said it was necessary for the parties involved in the commission’s investigation to be cautious in the way they handled the issues around it.

Livinus called for a speedy and uninterrupted ongoing forensic audit of the establishment as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group expressed dismay at the apparent distraction and disruption of the audit geared toward the unravelling of the level of corruption in the NDDC.

He said that any attempt to shield the very people responsible for the rot in the commission would be resisted by the people of the region, especially the youths.

“It is a shame that some of our own people will connive with others to frustrate the development of our region by allegedly looting the resources of the people,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the investigative panel, headed by the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on the NDDC, Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had commenced the probe into the commission’s activities.

NDDC’s Acting Managing Director, Prof. Kemebradikumo Ponde, while appearing at the hearing of the investigation of the commission during the week, staged a walkout on the committee.

Livinus, however, said that the walkout by Ponde and his team at the investigation was uncalled for.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the happenings in the region, adding that it because of the continuous interference that was frustrating the commission’s operations.

Livinus said that the recent happenings at the commission was against the collective interest of the people of region.