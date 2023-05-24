NDDC chairperson Lauretta Onochie hails Buhari on Second Niger Bridge

Onochie told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Asaba that the completion of the bridge would help to improve commercial activities in the South-South and South-East.

She added that it would also not only help improve the living standards of the people of the South-South and South-East but Nigeria at large.

"We have people coming from other parts of the country to do business in this area, not just people from the South-South and South-East alone.

"All of us are aware of the pains people go through to be able to go through the old bridge. The inauguration of the bridge will open up the whole area.

"People have suffered in the past where they spend hours travelling from everywhere in Nigeria especially those from the South-East and those around Asaba, but from today, it will be a thing of the past," the NDDC chairperson said.

Onochie added that the economic viability of the Second Niger Bridge could not be quantified.

"The inauguration of the Second Niger Bridge will also help to encourage lots of people to live here because they can easily get home and do other things, rather than being stuck on the road from morning till night.

"We are very appreciative of what President Muhammadu Buhari has done.

"Before he came into power, the Second Niger Bridge was only on paper, but today you can see that we are already driving on the Second Niger Bridge that has been delightfully named after the president.