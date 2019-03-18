The controller general of custom, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) redeployed Mohammed Abba-Kura, a Comptroller of Customs, to take over as Customs Area Controller of Apapa Command.

Abubakar rejected a $412,000 (N150 million) bribe offered to him by drug traffickers to import 40 containers ladened with Tramadol.

It was reported that the Comptroller and his team refused the bribe and seized the 40 units of 40ft containers laden with Tramadol and other pharmaceutical products with a Duty Paid Value of N7.3 billion.

Briefing newsmen following the development in November 2018, the controller general said, "The rejection of N150 million bribe, presents a picture of a reformed NCS whose operatives are increasingly putting national interest above selves."

He said the importers also promised to pay bigger bribes should their first attempt succeed.