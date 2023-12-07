ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria Custom hands over 665 donkey skins, 450 blocs of Indian hemp in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

NCS also handed over 1,290 cartons of unregistered pharmaceutical products to the State Coordinator of NAFDAC.

The NCS also handed over 450 blocks of compressed Indian hemp to the Commander of NDLEA and 1,290 cartons of unregistered pharmaceutical products to the State Coordinator of NAFDAC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which took place at the Customs House, Bompai, marked a significant step in the collaborative efforts of the organisations to combat illegal activities and safeguard public health.

Speaking at the occasion, the Comptroller of Customs, Kano State Command, Mr Dauda Chana, said that the collaborative efforts have continued to be fruitful.

“The successful coordination and cooperation between our organisation and our esteemed partner agencies exemplify our shared dedication to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all citizens.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to eradicating illegal activities that pose a threat to our society,” Chana said.

Representatives of various organisations who spoke lauded the support from NCS and sought for sustained inter-agency cooperation in addressing the prevailing complex challenges.

