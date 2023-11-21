ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCDC warns against escalating antimicrobial resistance crisis

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that AMR is responsible for 1.27 million deaths annually, with an additional 3.7 million deaths associated with its effects.

Director General, NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa [X.com]
Director General, NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa [X.com]

Recommended articles

Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, the Director General of NCDC, conveyed this concern on Monday in Abuja during the commemoration of World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that AMR is responsible for 1.27 million deaths annually, with an additional 3.7 million deaths associated with its effects.

Low and middle-income countries, especially Nigeria, bear nearly 90 per cent of this burden. Shockingly, over 99.5% of AMR-related deaths occur in children under five, surpassing the mortality rates of HIV/AIDS, malaria, and many cancers.

In Africa, western Africa faces the highest death rate of 27.3 deaths per 100,000 due to drug-resistant pathogens. Adetifa stressed the importance of responsible antimicrobial use to prevent infections from becoming untreatable.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised against sharing or using leftover antibiotics, emphasizing proper disposal and consistent hand hygiene. Highlighting the economic and health system impact, Adetifa stated that up to $100 trillion of global GDP could be lost due to AMR by 2050, with the most significant negative impact on low and middle-income countries.

“Nigeria has made progress in its response to AMR since 2017, including the establishment of an AMR surveillance network, antimicrobial stewardship, and awareness programmes.

“The country is finalising its second National Action Plan for AMR (NAP 2.0) in collaboration with relevant stakeholders,” he said.

He urged collaboration across sectors, emphasising a one-health approach to combat AMR effectively.

Despite Nigeria’s efforts, the recent joint external evaluation rated the country with an average score of 2.4 out of 5, indicating the need for more action.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To mark WAAW 2023, NCDC, ministries, agencies, and partners are conducting various activities, including press briefings, social media campaigns, Sensitisation in health facilities, and awareness campaigns among school children,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to handle antimicrobials responsibly, seeking professional consultation, completing prescribed doses, and observing withdrawal periods for animals of food origin.

He, however, said that the Federal Government remained committed to the global response against AMR, advocating for the responsible use of antimicrobials guided by a one-health approach.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, highlighted the importance of year 2023 for AMR in Nigeria as some historic and impactful milestones were achieved with the new administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said in line with President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda”, a high-level political commitment was obtained, with the inauguration of National One Health Ministerial Steering Committee (NOHSC), chaired and co-chaired by the minister of health and social welfare and that of agriculture and food security.

The committee also includes the minister of environment and that of state for water resources. He said that the steering committee gave the assurance to support and strengthen one health secretariat, to address evidence-based scientific and policy advice to one health threat, including antimicrobial resistance.

He said the 64th National Council on Health and others would improve funding and programming of AMR at sub-national level.

“We need to standardise our approach to implementing NAP-2.0 at sub-national level,” he said.

“So, in the true sense, today we are not just to kick-off WAAW 2023 – but raising a toast to our approach and maintenance of this year’s WAAW theme on “Preventing and minimising antimicrobial resistance together.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger assembly partners NSCDC on security of lives, property in the state

Niger assembly partners NSCDC on security of lives, property in the state

LASG says buying ₦440m SUV for Sanwo-Olu's Chief of Staff is in line with economic realities

LASG says buying ₦440m SUV for Sanwo-Olu's Chief of Staff is in line with economic realities

NCDC warns against escalating antimicrobial resistance crisis

NCDC warns against escalating antimicrobial resistance crisis

We'll remain focused on developing Zamfara, in spite of Appeal Court ruling - Lawal

We'll remain focused on developing Zamfara, in spite of Appeal Court ruling - Lawal

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

Ceasefire agreement with Israel to be announced in coming hours - Hamas official

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to counterfeit Meronem 1g injection in circulation

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to counterfeit Meronem 1g injection in circulation

Borno Govt to tap the agricultural potentials of Lake Chad - Gov Zulum

Borno Govt to tap the agricultural potentials of Lake Chad - Gov Zulum

You brought us here - Presidency tackles Obasanjo over comment on Nigeria’s democracy

You brought us here - Presidency tackles Obasanjo over comment on Nigeria’s democracy

Sanwo-Olu reiterates commitment to increase investments from local, international companies

Sanwo-Olu reiterates commitment to increase investments from local, international companies

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Diabetes Association of Nigeria says 11.2 million Nigerians are living with diabetes [The Guardian Nigeria]

Diabetes Association of Nigeria says 11.2 million Nigerians are living with diabetes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide