The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

It stated that till date, 158, 506 cases have been confirmed, 137, 875 cases have been discharged and 1, 969 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency also registered five COVID-19 additional deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,969.

The Nigeria Public Health institute stated that the new infections were registered across 18 states and the FCT, in the last 24 hours.

It stated that Enugu reported 78 cases of the virus on Sunday Bauchi had 37, Rivers confirmed 22, Imo had 18, Ogun reported 16, FCT had 15.

While Akwa Ibom and Kaduna had 13 cases each, Kebbi reported 11, Kwara had nine, Edo had seven, Ekiti confirmed six, Borno and Yobe reported five cases each, Kano had four, Nasarawa and Osun confirmed three cases each, also Anambra and Plateau reported two cases each.

The NCDC added that 230 patients have been discharged after testing negative to the disease.

Its stated that the discharges today included 80 community recoveries in Kwara State managed in line with its guidelines.

The agency disclosed that the number of active cases had dropped from 19,909 on Monday March 01 to 18,647 in one week.

According to it, The active caseload increased by 19 on Sunday, an addition to 18,628 previously reported on Saturday.

It added that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Last week, the country recorded more reductions in its number of confirmed cases, recoveries and deaths.

A total of 2,817 new cases were reported in the country last week Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, the lowest in three months.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the Nov. 29 to December five week, when it reported 1,607 cases.

According to the data provided by the agency 2,817 cases recorded last week is a reduction from the 3,864 cases recorded the previous week.

A total of 48,090 samples were collected for testing last week compared to the 42,383 tested the previous week.

The country has so far tested 1,544,008 samples out of which 158,237 cases have been confirmed positive, a total of 137,645 cases have since been discharged after treatment, and currently, there are 18,628 patients in various isolation centres across the country.

Sadly, 1,964 deaths were recorded in the period under review.

The data further showed that the COVID-19 death rate reduced last week. 59 persons died from COVID-19 complications, according to the data provided by the NCDC.

74 persons died from the virus the previous week (Feb. 21- Feb. 27) while 84 deaths were recorded in the penultimate week (Feb. 14 – Feb. 20).

Also, 4,316 people recovered and were discharged last week; this shows a reduction when compared to the 5,324 persons of the previous week.