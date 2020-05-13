Mrs Rakiya Zubairu, Head, Public Relations, NSC, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to her, starting from Wednesday, the council will hand over hundreds of face masks and hand sanitisers to the leaders of seven trucking associations.

“This is particularly significant because truckers, being essential workers, are some of the few people who are allowed to move across state lines as they deliver essential cargoes all around the country.

“It may be recalled that NSC, through the Federal Ministry of Transportation, had made an intervention for this category of persons (truckers).

“To be allowed free movement as they convey goods from the ports to the length and breadth of Nigeria and indeed beyond the borders of the country.

“Also, starting today, NSC will be making the rounds of terminals and shipping companies on a COVID-19 sensitisation campaign,” she said.

Zubairu said that NCDC had assigned one if its doctors to deliver a talk on COVID-19 at the various locations where freight forwarders and staff of these organisations would be present.

She noted that the Port Health Services Department of the Federal Ministry of Health would also be present at the sensitisation events.

“Shippers’ Council, as the promoter of this sensitisation campaign, will give out face masks and sanitisers to all present at all the terminals and shipping companies,” she said.