NCC seizes ₦50m worth of pirated books in Lagos, arrests shop owners in raid

The commission warns booksellers, schools, printers and all those who deal in copyright materials that the commission will not tolerate piracy in any form.

Charles Amudipe, the Deputy Director of Operations/Head of Operations of the commission in Lagos office, who led the team, said that the NCC carried out an anti-piracy action in Yaba Book Market, Lagos.

“During the said anti-piracy operation, five bookshops and three warehouses(parking stores, where suspected pirated books were stored around Yaba market were visited.

“Materials suspected to be pirated were seized and owners of those bookshops were arrested,” he said.

Amudipe also said that the team visited the warehouse (parking stores), and Chuks, Edu and Don Mekus bookshops, all in the Yaba area of Lagos state.

"The anti-piracy raid is to send a signal to the public that the commission has upscaled its enforcement activities.

“The commission warns booksellers, schools, printers and all those who deal in copyright materials that the commission will not tolerate piracy in any form,” he said.

He noted that the commission was aware that pirated books were being pushed directly to schools for sale.

"Any school found aiding the sale of pirated books will be treated as a book pirate.

“The commission hereby mandates all printers, booksellers and schools who deal in books to have adequate documentation on the source of the books they are dealing in.

“Any printer who does not keep the expected records according to the copyright act will be severely dealt with.

"All those who engage in bookselling should have proper receipts as evidence for their purchase from the right source,” he stated.

NCC seizes ₦50m worth of pirated books in Lagos, arrests shop owners in raid

