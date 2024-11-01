NCC raids Ajegunle bookshops, seizes ₦20 million worth of pirated books

The operation, led by the Deputy Director and Head of Operations, Lagos Office, Charles Amudipe, included a team of copyright officers, backed by security personnel.

Speaking on the raid, the Director of the Lagos Office, Lynda Alphaeus, who represented the NCC’s Director-General, Dr John Asein, said the operation formed part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to curb piracy across the nation.

“This raid is part of the Director-General’s mission to cleanse the market and rid the entire country of pirated books.

“Piracy has been a major issue affecting publishers, authors, and the economy, and the commission has a zero-tolerance policy toward all forms of copyright infringement, ” she said.

Alphaeus noted that five suspected outlets, located on Ojora Lane and Calabar Road in the Ajegunle area of Lagos were targeted.

“During the operation, we inspected several bookshops and storage warehouses suspected of housing pirated books around Ajegunle market. Items identified as pirated materials were seized, ” she added.

She added that some shop owners attempted to resist the NCC officials, but the support of the security personnel helped manage the situation peacefully.

Alphaeus said that this allowed the team to complete the operation without any major disruptions. She warned booksellers, schools, and printers against any involvement in piracy.

“Piracy is a punishable offence, and anyone found guilty will face the full extent of the law,” she noted.

The director said that, in the last five years, the commission had intensified its enforcement efforts against piracy. She said that no effort would be spared in discovering and prosecuting those involved in this crime, regardless of their status or location. Alphaeus urged operators to ensure they stock only genuine products.