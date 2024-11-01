ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NCC raids Ajegunle bookshops, seizes ₦20 million worth of pirated books

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Director-General stated that his mission is to cleanse the market and rid the entire country of pirated books.

Pirated books [Daily Nigerian]
Pirated books [Daily Nigerian]

Recommended articles

The operation, led by the Deputy Director and Head of Operations, Lagos Office, Charles Amudipe, included a team of copyright officers, backed by security personnel.

Speaking on the raid, the Director of the Lagos Office, Lynda Alphaeus, who represented the NCC’s Director-General, Dr John Asein, said the operation formed part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to curb piracy across the nation.

“This raid is part of the Director-General’s mission to cleanse the market and rid the entire country of pirated books.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Piracy has been a major issue affecting publishers, authors, and the economy, and the commission has a zero-tolerance policy toward all forms of copyright infringement, ” she said.

Alphaeus noted that five suspected outlets, located on Ojora Lane and Calabar Road in the Ajegunle area of Lagos were targeted.

“During the operation, we inspected several bookshops and storage warehouses suspected of housing pirated books around Ajegunle market. Items identified as pirated materials were seized, ” she added.

She added that some shop owners attempted to resist the NCC officials, but the support of the security personnel helped manage the situation peacefully.

Alphaeus said that this allowed the team to complete the operation without any major disruptions. She warned booksellers, schools, and printers against any involvement in piracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Piracy is a punishable offence, and anyone found guilty will face the full extent of the law,” she noted.

The director said that, in the last five years, the commission had intensified its enforcement efforts against piracy. She said that no effort would be spared in discovering and prosecuting those involved in this crime, regardless of their status or location. Alphaeus urged operators to ensure they stock only genuine products.

“The NCC’s action serves as a strong signal of its increased anti-piracy operations aimed at protecting intellectual property and supporting the Nigerian creative industry,” she noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Aiyedatiwa promises ₦73,000 minimum wage for civil servants in November

Gov Aiyedatiwa promises ₦73,000 minimum wage for civil servants in November

NCC raids Ajegunle bookshops, seizes ₦20 million worth of pirated books

NCC raids Ajegunle bookshops, seizes ₦20 million worth of pirated books

VIDEO: 5 teen protesters against bad governance collapse during court hearing

VIDEO: 5 teen protesters against bad governance collapse during court hearing

Police arrest 177 criminals, uncover organ harvesting, ritual killing network

Police arrest 177 criminals, uncover organ harvesting, ritual killing network

Wike distributes 80 cars to financially empower youths, reduce transport costs

Wike distributes 80 cars to financially empower youths, reduce transport costs

RCCG pastor returns 430 Moroccan Dirhams overpaid during shop transaction

RCCG pastor returns 430 Moroccan Dirhams overpaid during shop transaction

Enugu Police dismiss fake audio on WhatsApp rules linked to Commissioner

Enugu Police dismiss fake audio on WhatsApp rules linked to Commissioner

NAFDAC reacts as fake condoms enter circulation in Nigeria

NAFDAC reacts as fake condoms enter circulation in Nigeria

Nigerians at risk as NAFDAC raises alarm over banned Nivea product

Nigerians at risk as NAFDAC raises alarm over banned Nivea product

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

FG cautions content creators against negative narratives about Nigeria

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Gov Yusuf mourns death of spokesperson’s son

5 retired army officers pulled out in Lagos [NAN]

5 retired army officers pulled out in Lagos