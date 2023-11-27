ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority begins investigation on United Nigeria flight to Asaba

News Agency Of Nigeria

The flight which took off in Lagos en route Abuja was temporarily diverted to Asaba International Airport, Delta.

Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu
Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by NCAA Director – General, Capt. Musa Nuhu on Monday in Abuja.

"However, preliminary steps have been taken pending conclusions of ongoing investigation.

“The Authority wishes to reassure the traveling public that it will leave no stone unturned as it has always done in the past to ensure continued safety of the aviation industry, ” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Mr Achilleus- Chud Uchegbu, Head Corporate Communications of United Nigeria Airlines, in a statement said the flight which took of in Lagos en route Abuja on Sunday was temporarily diverted to the Asaba International Airport, Delta. According to him, the diversion was due to poor destination weather.

"At all material time, the pilots of the aircraft were aware of the temporary diversion and were properly briefed.

"However, a wrong announcement was made by cabin crew upon landing in Asaba creating confusion among the passengers.

"Meanwhile, the aircraft had landed safely in Abuja following improvement on destination", he stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA destroys 15.7 tonnes of illicit drugs in Kano State

NDLEA destroys 15.7 tonnes of illicit drugs in Kano State

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority begins investigation on United Nigeria flight to Asaba

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority begins investigation on United Nigeria flight to Asaba

6 teens on trial in connection with alleged beheading of French history teacher

6 teens on trial in connection with alleged beheading of French history teacher

We’re challenging Sanwo-Olu’s victory at Supreme Court - Lagos PDP

We’re challenging Sanwo-Olu’s victory at Supreme Court - Lagos PDP

British American Tobacco Nigeria (BAT) appoints Karim as advisory board chairman

British American Tobacco Nigeria (BAT) appoints Karim as advisory board chairman

Philip Shuaibu declares candidacy for Edo governorship election in 2024

Philip Shuaibu declares candidacy for Edo governorship election in 2024

Biden to skip UN Climate conference kickoff in Dubai, White House schedule confirms

Biden to skip UN Climate conference kickoff in Dubai, White House schedule confirms

Gov Lawal appeals for continuous prayers to end insecurity in the state

Gov Lawal appeals for continuous prayers to end insecurity in the state

Presidency claims improved national security despite recent kidnappings

Presidency claims improved national security despite recent kidnappings

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru. [X:@FrancisNwifuru]

Gov Nwifuru says Ebonyi will return mission schools to owners by December

Mohammed Chris Alli [Guardian]

Former Chief of Army Staff Mohammed Chris Alli passes away at 78

Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state (Guardian)

Kano Police alerts the public of violence by political groups in the state