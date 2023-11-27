Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority begins investigation on United Nigeria flight to Asaba

This is contained in a statement signed by NCAA Director – General, Capt. Musa Nuhu on Monday in Abuja.

"However, preliminary steps have been taken pending conclusions of ongoing investigation.

“The Authority wishes to reassure the traveling public that it will leave no stone unturned as it has always done in the past to ensure continued safety of the aviation industry, ” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Achilleus- Chud Uchegbu, Head Corporate Communications of United Nigeria Airlines, in a statement said the flight which took of in Lagos en route Abuja on Sunday was temporarily diverted to the Asaba International Airport, Delta. According to him, the diversion was due to poor destination weather.

"At all material time, the pilots of the aircraft were aware of the temporary diversion and were properly briefed.

"However, a wrong announcement was made by cabin crew upon landing in Asaba creating confusion among the passengers.