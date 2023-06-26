ADVERTISEMENT
NBS reports decrease in cooking gas prices

Ima Elijah

The prices of cooking gas have undergone a reduction of 6.07% compared to the figures from the previous month.

The NBS report provides valuable insights into the fluctuations in cooking gas prices across the country, offering consumers and stakeholders essential information for decision-making


This decrease represents a 6.07% reduction compared to the previous month's figures. However, when compared to May 2022, the average price reflects an 11.20% increase from ₦3,921.35.

Analysing the data on a state-by-state basis, the NBS found that Bayelsa had the highest average price of ₦5,016.67 for a 5kg cooking gas canister. Following closely, Zamfara reported an average price of ₦5,000.00, while Abuja recorded ₦4,900.00.

On the other end of the spectrum, Ondo reported the lowest average price at ₦3,795.83. Nasarawa and Edo followed with prices of ₦3,800.00 and ₦3,837.14, respectively.

The NBS report provides valuable insights into the fluctuations in cooking gas prices across the country, offering consumers and stakeholders essential information for decision-making.

Ima Elijah

