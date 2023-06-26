NBS reports decrease in cooking gas prices

This decrease represents a 6.07% reduction compared to the previous month's figures. However, when compared to May 2022, the average price reflects an 11.20% increase from ₦3,921.35.

Analysing the data on a state-by-state basis, the NBS found that Bayelsa had the highest average price of ₦5,016.67 for a 5kg cooking gas canister. Following closely, Zamfara reported an average price of ₦5,000.00, while Abuja recorded ₦4,900.00.

On the other end of the spectrum, Ondo reported the lowest average price at ₦3,795.83. Nasarawa and Edo followed with prices of ₦3,800.00 and ₦3,837.14, respectively.

