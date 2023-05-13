The sports category has moved to a new website.
NBA seeks partnership with Ethiopian Airlines for 2023 Annual Conference

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NBA President said that learning from the Ethiopian Airlines experience would equip lawyers with additional tools in the discharge of their responsibility in holding government accountable.

NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau.
NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau.

The President of NBA, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) who visited Ethiopian Airlines in Abuja on Saturday, said that the choice of the air carrier was in recognition of its excellent performance in the aviation industry.

Maikyau explained that the partnership would be of mutual benefit to the NBA and the Ethiopian Airlines.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the 2023 Annual General Conference of the NBA is scheduled for Aug. 25 to Sept. 1 2023, in Abuja.

According to Maikyau, the theme of the NBA’s Annual General Conference 2023 is “Getting it Right: Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation Building.’’

He said that Ethiopia got it right in aviation and several other sectors.

“And the NBA believes that the partnership would give us an opportunity to hear from the Ethiopian Airlines and some other aspects of their economy on how they got it right.

“Today the Ethiopian Airlines is the pride of Africa, everywhere I go, I would have loved to see the Nigerian flag flying, but now that it is not what is happening.

"It is a consolation for me to see what is happening in the continent of Africa, that there has arisen an aviation entity that is making the continent proud,’’ Maikyau said.

The NBA President added that learning from the Ethiopian Airlines experience would equip lawyers with additional tools in the discharge of their responsibility in holding government accountable.

“This will also help in calling the government’s attention to areas of success and providing the right advice.

“We have the understanding that as lawyers it is our responsibility, primarily, to provide direction to the people of our country and also to serve the cause of the nation.

“This is because we understand the law and we are in a better position to give direction to the people,” Maikyau said.

Responding, Senat Ataklet, Traffic and Sales Manager, Ethiopian Airline, Abuja, expressed willingness to partner with NBA by ensuring that Nigerian lawyers got the best of their travel plans.

“This is also by delivering seamless connectivity and offering incentives where necessary,’’ Ataklet said.

According to her, Ethiopian Airline is open to further arrears of mutual interest.

News Agency Of Nigeria

