NBA mourns late Supreme Court Justice Nweze

News Agency Of Nigeria

NBA president expressed his condolences to the family of Nweze and the Chief Justice of Nigeria as well as the entire legal community.

Justice-Chima-Centus-Nweze-(Credit: PM News Nigeria)
Justice-Chima-Centus-Nweze-(Credit: PM News Nigeria)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late jurist was reported to have passed on, July 30 (yesterday) after a brief illness. The NBA president expressed his condolences in in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, e-signed by NBA National Publicity Secretary, Mr Habeeb Lawal.

The NBA president expressed his condolences to the family of Nweze and the Chief Justice of Nigeria as well as the entire legal community. He prayed God to grant the bereaved family, the fortitude to bear the loss

Justice Nweze was an astute and erudite jurist.

“His lordship’s numerous decisions have shaped, impacted and developed our law and jurisprudence.

“He was a disciplined, hardworking, and courageous judicial officer.

“The NBA President condoles with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola and the entire Nigerian Judiciary

“NBA also condoles with the Government and People of Enugu State, friends and family of Hon. Justice Nweze over the demise of his lordship and prays that the Almighty God comforts his lordship’s family and friends”

News Agency Of Nigeria

