NBA files petition against lawyer for smoking marijuana, posting nudes
The Aba-based lawyer is notorious for posting nude images of herself on social media.
The Aba-based lawyer, who was called to Bar in 2021, became an Internet sensation for posting nude images of herself smoking on social media.
According to the NBA, the action was taken following hordes of complaints against Ifunanya, accusing her of sharing pictures and videos of herself unclad and smoking marijuana on social media.
In the same petition, the association also accused the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari, of misconduct, following his action during the supplementary governorship election in the state.
The NBA spokesperson, Akorede Lawal, in a statement on Saturday, August 19, 2023, said the decision was reached by the National Executive Committee of the NBA after its monthly meeting presided over by the president, Yakubu Maikyau.
Lawal said the legal body would pull out all the stops to ensure that all the bag eggs in the legal profession are weeded out.
The statement read, “The National Officers also deliberated at their earlier monthly meeting over the unbecoming conduct of some members of the legal profession.
"Following the resolutions of the National Officers, the NBA has filed petitions at the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee against Mr Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission and Ifunanya Excel Grant, a young lawyer of Aba Branch wildly known as “the baddest lawyer” on social media.
“While it is important to underscore the fact that none of the lawyers petitioned or being investigated is deemed guilty of professional misconduct until the LPDC hands down its decisions after a fair trial, the NBA President has emphasised the need for lawyers to continue to be of best conduct wherever they find themselves, and he reiterated that the present NBA leadership will not relent in ridding the profession of the very few bad eggs that may be found.”
