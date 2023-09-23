ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Navy warns petrol dealers over smuggling on Badagry waterways

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aliu said that there was a recent report online that Naval officers were harassing and extorting petrol stations in Badagry communities.

Navy warns petrol dealers over smuggling on Badagry waterways.
Navy warns petrol dealers over smuggling on Badagry waterways.

Recommended articles

Capt. Adams Aliu, the Commanding Officer, FOB, NN, gave the warning at a stakeholders’ meeting with the Petroleum Dealers Association, Badagry Chapter, at the Base office.

“If the Federal Government makes a decision that petrol that is meant for Nigeria market should be sold in Nigeria, I cannot pretend when someone is carrying it across waterways to neighbouring countries.

“I have to react and ask why they are carrying petrol in jerrycan and where they get it and where they are taking it to.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is where you come in as the petroleum dealers in Badagry.

“As I am, I can’t get petrol here unless I get to filling stations within Badagry.

“So, it is you that Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) supplies petrol and you are the ones that can explain how the product gets to all these neighbouring countries.

“The opposite of this is that when they smuggle petrol to neighbouring countries, they will bring rice into the country.

“It is now necessary on me to check the boundary, why there is such movement and make the arrest if necessary,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commanding officer said that smuggling of petroleum products outside the country was having adverse effects on the economy of the nation, urging marketers to shun the practice.

Aliu said that there was a recent report online that Naval officers were harassing and extorting petrol stations in Badagry communities.

The commanding officer, however, said that since he resumed office on March 23, no personnel had come out of the waterways to filling stations or land to check any smuggling.

The Commanding Officer (FOB) presented gifts to Alhaji Ganiyu Adelani, the Chairman PDA, on Saturday.

The commanding officer, who gave out his phone number, urged members of the association to call him anytime and not to hesitate to report any personnel in their filling station found harassing people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, Alhaji Ganiyu Adelani, the Chairman, PDA, Badagry, said that the association had been having issues with officers and men of the Nigerian Navy.

“There was a time some filling stations had issues with Naval operatives but you had not assumed office then.

“We are very grateful to you for inviting us to this meeting today and we promise to assist you in checking smuggling on waterways,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

WAEC to introduce CBT for WASSCE — Official

WAEC to introduce CBT for WASSCE — Official

Benue election tribunal upholds Gov Alia’s victory

Benue election tribunal upholds Gov Alia’s victory

FCTA to prosecute owners of 149 impounded vehicles, 100 tricycles, motorcycles

FCTA to prosecute owners of 149 impounded vehicles, 100 tricycles, motorcycles

LASTMA, others combat Ilupeju industrial fire outbreak

LASTMA, others combat Ilupeju industrial fire outbreak

Navy warns petrol dealers over smuggling on Badagry waterways

Navy warns petrol dealers over smuggling on Badagry waterways

Sit-at-home: You hid in barracks on Mondays, IPOB mocks Nigerian soldiers

Sit-at-home: You hid in barracks on Mondays, IPOB mocks Nigerian soldiers

Arrested nurse who injected Mohbad not eligible to practise -Lagos NANNM

Arrested nurse who injected Mohbad not eligible to practise -Lagos NANNM

Obasanjo still angry because I dumped him, ex-wife slams former President

Obasanjo still angry because I dumped him, ex-wife slams former President

He passed NECO in one sitting, I was surprised he joined Marlian group, Mohbad's ex-principal

He passed NECO in one sitting, I was surprised he joined Marlian group, Mohbad's ex-principal

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips