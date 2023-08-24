Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Navy warns applicants to be wary of recruitment fraudsters

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Navy said unscrupulous persons have been deceiving innocent applicants and defrauding them of huge sums of money

Indian Navy wants to learn from their Nigerian counterpart
Indian Navy wants to learn from their Nigerian counterpart

Recommended articles

The Navy gave the warning in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by its Director, Naval Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan.

Ayo-Vaughan said the attention of the navy high command had been drawn to the sharp activities of some unscrupulous persons regarding the ongoing exercise.

According to him, these unscrupulous persons have been deceiving innocent applicants and defrauding them of huge sums of money with promises of recruiting them successfully into the NN.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pertinently, it is to be noted that recruitment into the NN from online registration to the end of the recruitment process is entirely free.

“The NN has not contracted or authorised any agent or individual to collect money or any incentive from applicants in order to help them in the recruitment process or placement as successful candidate(s) for training.

“Accordingly, applicants and their guardians are advised to report the activities of these unscrupulous individuals to the nearest Naval Unit or Nigeria Police Station.

“This information is for NNBTS Batch 35 applicants and general public to note,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s reforms, alliances to attract investments, partnership – Shettima

Tinubu’s reforms, alliances to attract investments, partnership – Shettima

Navy warns applicants to be wary of recruitment fraudsters

Navy warns applicants to be wary of recruitment fraudsters

Former IGPs advocate 65 years retirement age for Police personnel

Former IGPs advocate 65 years retirement age for Police personnel

Immigration Seaport command rescues 5 victims of human trafficking

Immigration Seaport command rescues 5 victims of human trafficking

Agege LG transforms criminals’ hideout to market

Agege LG transforms criminals’ hideout to market

Only LP candidates endorsed by me can feature in guber poll - Apapa warns

Only LP candidates endorsed by me can feature in guber poll - Apapa warns

Nasarawa Assembly mourns as boat accident claims 12 lives in Lafia

Nasarawa Assembly mourns as boat accident claims 12 lives in Lafia

Tinubu trying to avoid using force in Niger, leader of Muslim delegation

Tinubu trying to avoid using force in Niger, leader of Muslim delegation

Governor Yusuf approves ₦‎854 million for mass wedding in Kano

Governor Yusuf approves ₦‎854 million for mass wedding in Kano

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers