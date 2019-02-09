Rear Adm. David Adeniran, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, said the gesture was aimed at enhancing the living standard of the people.

This is a medical outreach where we bring medical awareness and treatment to a community that is hosting the Navy Reference Hospital.

We chose this community because we want them to know that the Navy hospital has been established to render medical service in case of any medical requirement.

The hospital is open for all civilians who are in need of medical attention because the facility has modern equipment with trained personnel to handle any issue.

We are expecting over 4,000 members of this community to benefit from this outreach. Any case that cannot be handled here, the person will be referred to our facility for treatment accordingly, he said.

Adeniran explained that the medical outreach was also carried out to identify prevailing medical condition in the area and subject it to further analysis for possible collaboration with other medical research institutes.

Service rendered by the hospital include; Surgery, Orthopaedics, Cardiology, Accident and Emergency, Ophthalmology, Endocrinology, Ear Nose and Throat, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, General Laboratory Services.

The Acting Commander of the Hospital, Surgeon Commander Uche Okeke, who led the medical team, said that members of the community would benefit from free eye check, hepatitis treatment, malaria, high blood pressure test, drugs and others.

Okeke, who is in charge of de-worming the children, told NAN that the charges in the Reference Hospital were sunsidised by government and was available for both the military an civilians.

Speaking, Mr Sani Baba-Gombe, leader of the Nasarawa Community in Calabar, expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Navy for its kind gestures.

Baba-Gombe explained that the Hausa indigenes in the area were peace loving people who have contributed greatly to the economical growth of the community.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Haruna Lawal, 72, who received eye treatment and was captured for glasses, commended the Navy for the free medical intervention in the area.

Lawal said that the gesture would go a long way in uplifting the health standard of residents in the area.