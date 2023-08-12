ADVERTISEMENT
Navy military school graduates 54 sailors

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor pledged that the state government would build a one-storey building block to support the school and reduce accommodation problem.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, who was the special guest of honour at the graduation ceremony in Ikot Ntuen on Saturday commended the young sailors for their discipline, determination and professional expertise.

Eno said that the school would produce professionals of repute, technocrats and seasoned military officers, who will make remarkable contributions at national and international levels.

He said that the state government would continue to attach great importance to the development of education.

“Let me congratulate the first batch of young sailors for the successful completion of their academic and military trainings which spanned six years.

“I deeply commend the discipline and level of determination you all have put in during the course of your training.

“The Nigerian Navy Military School was established to groom young able-bodied boys, with the right mix of academic excellence,values and discipline.

“I am aware that this school is just six years, and in just six years of its existence had grown in leaps and bounds and today it is one of the most sought after military secondary schools in Nigeria.

“With what I have seen today, the reason why the school is so active is not far-fetched.

“The serenity of the environment, the quality of parade and disciplines as well as academic performance and spectacular silent drills are the reasons the school is so attractive.

“I wish we can make all schools in Akwa Ibom have some stint of military training, so we can inculcate in them the discipline I have seen here today.

“I have no doubt that this school will produce professionals of repute, technocrats and seasoned military officers, who will make remarkable contributions at both in national and international levels,” Eno said.

Eno said that the government would continue to support the school to provide conducive learning environment for the students.

The governor pledged that the state government would build a one-storey building block to support the school and reduce accommodation problem.

He commended the Commandant of the School, Navy Capt. Abdulhafiz Yabo and all academic staff for doing excellent job on the students, urging them to keep the flag flying.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highpoint of the graduation ceremony was the award of prizes and certificates to the five best graduating students.

NAN also reports that the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm. Olusola Oluwagbire and the Commander NNS Jubilee, Commodore Madumom Ide, among other senior naval officers were in attendance.

