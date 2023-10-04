ADVERTISEMENT
Navy hands over cannabis sativa worth ₦35m to NDLEA in Badagry, Lagos

Navy Captain noted that investigation was ongoing in conjunction with other security agencies to identify the drug trafficking syndicate.

Commanding Officer, FOB NN Badagry, handing over the 27 sacks of cannabis sativa to NDLEA commander in Badagry (Credit: NAN)
The Commanding Officer, FOB, Badagry, Navy Capt. Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, said this at the press briefing on Wednesday in Badagry. According to the Commanding Officer, operatives of the base seized the items on Sept. 29 at Pako Beach, close to Ajido, Seaside of the Base, in Badagry.

On Sept. 29, at about 7.00.p.m, the Nigerian Navy FOB got an intelligence tip-off of suspected smuggling activities within our own area of operations.

“The intelligence indicated that a boat was sighted offloading products suspected to be cannabis sativa at Pako, close to Ajodi, Seaside of the Base.

“Consequently, the Base Quick Response Team, led by the Base Operations Officer and Base Intelligence Officer proceeded immediately to the scene of the crime for investigation and possible arrest.

“Sighting the team, the smugglers abandoned the narcotics at the beach and ran away. Subsequently, a total of 27 sacks of suspected products valued at about N35 million were recovered.

“The adjoining communities were also raided but neither products nor suspects were found,” he said.

Adam-Aliu, who said investigation was ongoing in conjunction with other security agencies to identify the drug trafficking syndicate, added that those found culpable would be arraigned.

He admonished criminal elements bringing drugs and illegal consignment into Nigeria to have a rethink, saying that it would be difficult to meander through the Nigerian waters under the leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral EI Ogalla.

“It is impossible to do so because we will see you with our surveillance equipment and I will arrest you and ensure the arrest ends in prosecution. Nigeria waterways are not for illegality,” he added.

Receiving the exhibit, Owen Dinneys, the Commander of Narcotics, Area Commander, Seme Special Command of NDLEA, promised that investigation would begin on the seized items.

“We will ensure that whoever that is involved in the illegal drugs smuggling into the country is apprehended and justice will be done,” he noted.

