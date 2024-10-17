ADVERTISEMENT
Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Navy had received an intelligence report of the activities of suspected smugglers within its area of operations.

Capt. Uche Aneke, the Commanding Officer of FOB, disclosed this to newsmen while handing over the suspects and items to the Nigerian Customs Service in Ibaka, Akwa Ibom on Thursday. He said that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, at about 8:30 am in the morning.

Aneke said the Navy received an intelligence report of activities of suspected smugglers within its area of operations.

“Intelligence report indicated that a speed boat was conveying some bags suspected to be fertilisers, and headed to Cameroon while transiting within the waters under FOB Ibaka Area of operations,” Aneke said.

He warned any individual or groups planning to indulge in smuggling in or out of Nigeria or planning to carry out any form of criminality in Nigeria’s waters to desist forthwith.

Aneke said the Nigerian Navy, under the watch of Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, remained committed to tackling all manners of maritime crimes in the state.

He said that criminal elements in the FOB Ibaka Area of operations under the Eastern Naval Command Area of Responsibility would continue to be detected using advanced surveillance equipment and intelligence.

Dada Fagbola, the Deputy Superintendent of Customs, Akwa Ibom Command, while receiving the suspects and the items, thanked the Navy for providing safety in Nigeria’s waterways. Fagbola said that further investigation and prosecution would be carried out on the matter.

