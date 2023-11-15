ADVERTISEMENT
National Assembly steps in to mediate Labour Unions' strike

Ima Elijah

During the parliamentary debate on the issue, lawmakers found themselves divided on the reasons behind the strike.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]
NLC President, Joe Ajaero [Twitter@KemPatriot]

This decision follows a motion of urgent national importance brought forward by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, urging the National Assembly's leadership to urgently address the matter that has led to a nationwide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Some members disagreed with the justification for the industrial action and recommended that the government file for contempt against the NLC and TUC for allegedly disobeying a court order against the strike.

However, the labour unions have maintained that they were not served any court notice.

Other lawmakers advocated for a neutral stance, stating the need for the House to objectively handle the matter.

The labour unions initiated the nationwide strike on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, protesting what they deemed an assault on NLC President Joe Ajaero in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on November 1, 2023.

The alleged assault occurred as Ajaero was about to lead a protest against the perceived anti-labor policies of the Governor Hope Uzodimma-led administration.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

National Assembly steps in to mediate Labour Unions' strike

