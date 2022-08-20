RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NASU, SSANU suspend strike for 60 days

Nurudeen Shotayo

The unions promised to resume work Wednesday next week.

SSANU-NASU (TheNewsGuru)
SSANU-NASU (TheNewsGuru)

What happened:The unions made the decision after a brief meeting with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

Recall that the unions had embarked on the strike back in March, few weeks after their sister union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) down tools.

Strike called off: In a chat with Daily Trust on Saturday, President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, disclosed that the unions have decided to shelve the strike for two months to give the government time to resolve their grievances.

He hoped that the Federal Government would use the window to implement all the agreements reached by all the parties.

Ibrahim's word: ”We have only suspended the strike for 60 days. This is just to open a window for the federal government to fulfill all its agreements with us. We will resume the strike after 60 days if the government fails on its promises.

Meanwhile, the suspension is expected to take effect from Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Govt's pledge to unions: Recall that the Minister had said that the Federal Government has committed N50 billion to pay earned allowances for members of SSANU, NASU, and ASUU.

Little respite for students: Despite this development, academic activities in government-owned universities are expected to remain limited as ASUU has refused to agree to certain proposals by the government.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, cited the “no work, no pay” rule invoked by the federal government, coupled with the lack of commitment to clear the salary backlogs of lecturers as part of the reasons the union has refused to suspend the industrial action.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

27,000 APC, PDP members defect to Labour Party in Nasarawa

27,000 APC, PDP members defect to Labour Party in Nasarawa

NASU, SSANU suspend strike for 60 days

NASU, SSANU suspend strike for 60 days

Obasanjo cautions Tinubu's supporters against peddling 'fake endorsement'

Obasanjo cautions Tinubu's supporters against peddling 'fake endorsement'

NBC makes U-Turn, lifts ban on AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other stations

NBC makes U-Turn, lifts ban on AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other stations

We've increased Armed Forces strength against terrorists, bandits - FG

We've increased Armed Forces strength against terrorists, bandits - FG

Aregbesola vows to sanitise passport, visa issuance processes

Aregbesola vows to sanitise passport, visa issuance processes

Gov Buni visits 233 students in India, warns them against cultism

Gov Buni visits 233 students in India, warns them against cultism

Police confirm attack on Osun Governor’s wife convoy, arrest 5 suspects

Police confirm attack on Osun Governor’s wife convoy, arrest 5 suspects

Verify information on preliminary voters register, INEC tells Nigerians

Verify information on preliminary voters register, INEC tells Nigerians

Trending

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

NBC revokes licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 other broadcast stations

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Breaking: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout. [nigeriaelectricityhub]

BREAKING: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout