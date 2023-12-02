ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NASS will address Nigeria’s security for rapid socio-economic development - Sen. Jibrin

News Agency Of Nigeria

NASS added that with visionary leadership, multi-stakeholder partnership, and citizens’ action, the tide of violence can be progressively tamed.

NASS will address Nigeria’s security for rapid socio-economic development - Sen. Jibrin [Punch]
NASS will address Nigeria’s security for rapid socio-economic development - Sen. Jibrin [Punch]

Recommended articles

The Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, disclosed this while speaking as a Guest Lecturer during a pre-convocation lecture at the Federal University, Dutsin-ma (FUDMA), Katsina State on Friday. The paper was titled: “Harnessing the Power of Education, Technology and Innovation in tackling insecurity”.

Jibrin was represented by his Special Adviser, Policy and Monitoring, Prof. Bashir Muhammad-Fagge.

President Bola Tinubu said while presenting the 2024 budget proposal to the joint session of the National Assembly that defence and internal security are accorded top priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He also disclosed that the internal security architecture will be overhauled to enhance law enforcement capabilities to safeguard lives, property, and investments across the country.

“We are on the same page with Mr. President in addressing the security challenges facing our country.

“Thus, Nigeria’s security challenges are enormous, though not insurmountable.

“The innovative domestic and regional interventions can dismantle the lethal web of intersecting threats facing the security of our nation.”

According to Jibrin, with visionary leadership, multi-stakeholder partnership, and citizens’ action, the tide of violence can be progressively tamed. He added, "Then we can focus our attention on building Nigeria’s peace infrastructure at the grassroots.

ADVERTISEMENT

“National rebirth is imperative to further strengthen and foster a security architecture reflecting shared identity, inclusiveness, social justice and prosperity for all Nigerians.”

Jibrin said that as part of his contributions to address the challenges facing the North-West, in particular, he sponsored a bill for the establishment of the North-West Development Commission in September, 2023.

When established, he said, the commission would accelerate the development of the commercial and industrial potential of the states in the entire North-West.

“Specifically, the commission will formulate policies and guidelines for the development of roads, education, health, employment, industrialization, agriculture, housing, electricity, and commerce in the zone,” Jibrin said.

He said that he would propel his colleagues in the Senate to collectively and wholeheartedly support the bill when it is listed for the second reading soon. Jibrin also stressed the need for incorporation of some themes into the educational curricula in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The educational curricula integrating themes of tolerance, empathy, cooperative dialogue, critical thinking, human rights, and citizenship duties need to be urgently incorporated from the basic to the tertiary levels of education,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC aims for victory in Edo 2024 elections – Senate President Akpabio

APC aims for victory in Edo 2024 elections – Senate President Akpabio

NASS will address Nigeria’s security for rapid socio-economic development - Sen. Jibrin

NASS will address Nigeria’s security for rapid socio-economic development - Sen. Jibrin

FCTA committed to support, nurture talent for sustainable economic growth - Wike

FCTA committed to support, nurture talent for sustainable economic growth - Wike

FG promotes 32,361 personnel across Immigration, Civil Defence, Fire, & Correctional Services

FG promotes 32,361 personnel across Immigration, Civil Defence, Fire, & Correctional Services

We’re making efforts to rescue remaining 4 abducted FUDMA students - Police

We’re making efforts to rescue remaining 4 abducted FUDMA students - Police

Usage of obsolete equipment by FRCN, NTA is unacceptable - Minister Idris

Usage of obsolete equipment by FRCN, NTA is unacceptable - Minister Idris

We’re making efforts to rescue remaining abducted FUDMA students – Police

We’re making efforts to rescue remaining abducted FUDMA students – Police

BUA Group Chairman Rabiu declines APC standing committee nomination

BUA Group Chairman Rabiu declines APC standing committee nomination

Malta Guinness crowned iconic malt drink of the year at the 2023 Brandcom awards

Malta Guinness crowned iconic malt drink of the year at the 2023 Brandcom awards

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tribunal orders INEC to provide materials in Kogi guber poll within 48 hours

Tribunal orders INEC to provide materials in Kogi guber poll within 48 hours

Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye. [Voice of Nigeria]

FG says Nigeria records 27,698 cases of SGBV in 6 states

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo]

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary

15,750 teachers write professional qualifying examination [The Punch]

15,750 teachers write professional qualifying examination