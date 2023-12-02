NASS will address Nigeria’s security for rapid socio-economic development - Sen. Jibrin

The Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, disclosed this while speaking as a Guest Lecturer during a pre-convocation lecture at the Federal University, Dutsin-ma (FUDMA), Katsina State on Friday. The paper was titled: “Harnessing the Power of Education, Technology and Innovation in tackling insecurity”.

Jibrin was represented by his Special Adviser, Policy and Monitoring, Prof. Bashir Muhammad-Fagge.

“President Bola Tinubu said while presenting the 2024 budget proposal to the joint session of the National Assembly that defence and internal security are accorded top priority.

“He also disclosed that the internal security architecture will be overhauled to enhance law enforcement capabilities to safeguard lives, property, and investments across the country.

“We are on the same page with Mr. President in addressing the security challenges facing our country.

“Thus, Nigeria’s security challenges are enormous, though not insurmountable.

“The innovative domestic and regional interventions can dismantle the lethal web of intersecting threats facing the security of our nation.”

According to Jibrin, with visionary leadership, multi-stakeholder partnership, and citizens’ action, the tide of violence can be progressively tamed. He added, "Then we can focus our attention on building Nigeria’s peace infrastructure at the grassroots.

“National rebirth is imperative to further strengthen and foster a security architecture reflecting shared identity, inclusiveness, social justice and prosperity for all Nigerians.”

Jibrin said that as part of his contributions to address the challenges facing the North-West, in particular, he sponsored a bill for the establishment of the North-West Development Commission in September, 2023.

When established, he said, the commission would accelerate the development of the commercial and industrial potential of the states in the entire North-West.

“Specifically, the commission will formulate policies and guidelines for the development of roads, education, health, employment, industrialization, agriculture, housing, electricity, and commerce in the zone,” Jibrin said.

He said that he would propel his colleagues in the Senate to collectively and wholeheartedly support the bill when it is listed for the second reading soon. Jibrin also stressed the need for incorporation of some themes into the educational curricula in the country.

